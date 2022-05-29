This Video Shows MP From Nepal Criticising PM Narendra Modi In Nepal's Parliament? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video of a politician criticising PM Narendra Modi is viral on social media, with a claim that the video is from the Nepal Parliament.

The viral video shows the minister criticising PM Modi's foreign policies with neighbouring countries and the aid that India provides. He is giving a breakdown of the multiple foreign visits, spiking unemployment in the current economy, the economic policies that the country has, and the amount of money he spent when former US President Donald Trump visited India.



A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "नेपाल सांसद ने नेपाल की संसद मे यशस्वी हमारे राजा बाबू के बारे में जो स्तुति पढी. हर भारतवासी को जरूर सुनना चाहिए और खासकर के अंध भक्तों को.. सेल्यूट महोदय को."

[English Translation: The praise that Nepal MP read about our successful Raja Babu in Nepal's Parliament. Every Indian must listen and especially the blind devotees.. Salute sir.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

नेपाल सांसद ने नेपाल की संसद मे मोदी के बारे में जो कुछ कहा हर भारतवासी को जरूर सुनना चाहिए और खासकर के अंध भक्तों को 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/9dhbTjqTVz — MD SHARIF SHAHID (محمّد شارف شاہد) (@TSP_Shahid) May 27, 2022

Claim:

Viral video shows a Nepal MP criticising PM Narendra Modi in Nepal's Parliament.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Jagat Singh Negi, Congress MLA from Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.

During the initial investigation, we found that this video went viral in 2021 with a similar claim and caption. It suggests that the viral video is not recent. Besides that, the man in the video is speaking in Hindi, not in the Nepali language which seems a bit odd.

On further investigation, we did an open keyword search and found this video on the official Twitter handle of Himachal Congress dated 21 March 2021 in which similar footage can be seen. The caption of the tweet reads, "किन्नौर से कांग्रेस विधायक जगत सिंह नेगी से देश के महान व यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री के बारे में सुनिए."

[English Translation: Listen about the great and successful Prime Minister of the country from Jagat Singh Negi, Congress MLA from Kinnaur.]

We also found the same video on the YouTube channel of Live Times TV Himachal dated March 2021. According to the video caption, this video is from Himachal Pradesh and the leader seen in the video is Jagat Singh Negi, who criticized the policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra. At 1:40 seconds of the timestamps, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

We also searched about MLA Jagat Singh Negi and found that Negi has been a two-time MLA from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh and also served as a former Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Our investigation shows that the claim of PM Modi's criticism in Nepal's Parliament is false. Though we could not independently identify the date of origin of the viral video. However, the man in the video is Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi, from Himachal Pradesh who criticized PM Modi during a budget session. It has nothing to do with Nepal. Hence, the viral claim is false.

