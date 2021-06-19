Fact Check

Mosquitoes Injected With Viagra Escape Wuhan's Lab? Satirical Article Viral As Real News

Social media users are sharing an article saying thousands of mosquitoes injected with Viagra escape Wuhan lab, believing it to be true. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 Jun 2021 1:32 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Mosquitoes Injected With Viagra Escape Wuhans Lab? Satirical Article Viral As Real News

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A piece of information is being shared on social media about Wuhan Lab, which has been the subject of discussion since the beginning of the COVID epidemic. It is being said that thousands of mosquitoes have escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, which were injected with Viagra, a sexual enhancer drug. Sharing a link to this news, a Twitter user wrote, "One more shock from China. Wuhan: Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with Viagra escape from high-security laboratory."

Many users on social media are sharing this news in different ways.



Claim:

Mosquitoes injected with Viagra escape from a lab in Wuhan.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

Those who are discussing the news of the escape of mosquitoes injected with Viagra from Wuhan's lab are also sharing a link to a website named 'World News Daily Report', in which this news has been published. On a closer look at this website, we found that in the 'Disclaimer section', it is clearly written, "All the articles written on this website are just fictional satires". Even the names mentioned in the articles are completely fictional people." If they have any resemblance to any person living or dead, then it will be called a mere miracle.

Image Credit: World News Daily Report

We closely look at its contents, and they are purely satirical in nature. Also, the World News Daily Report tagline is "where facts don't matter".

The image used in the article as a 87 year old Wuhan resident bitten by one of the genetically modified mosquitoes is actually of Yukishi Chuganji. He was a Japanese businessperson who passed away in 2003 at age 114. When Yukishi Chuganji died, he was one of the oldest people in the world. We also found his photo on Getty Images.

Image Credit: World News Daily Report

Conclusion:

It is clear from the website that the story is purely satirical in nature. Hence, the viral claim is False.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Ranjan Gogoi Did Not Tweet Asking Amendment In Constitution

Claim Review :  Mosquitoes injected with Viagra fled from Wuhan lab
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian