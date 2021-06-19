Mosquitoes Injected With Viagra Escape Wuhan's Lab? Satirical Article Viral As Real News

Jakir Hassan
A piece of information is being shared on social media about Wuhan Lab, which has been the subject of discussion since the beginning of the COVID epidemic. It is being said that thousands of mosquitoes have escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, which were injected with Viagra, a sexual enhancer drug. Sharing a link to this news, a Twitter user wrote, "One more shock from China. Wuhan: Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with Viagra escape from high-security laboratory."
Many users on social media are sharing this news in different ways.
Mosquitoes injected with Viagra escape from a lab in Wuhan.
The viral claim is false.
Those who are discussing the news of the escape of mosquitoes injected with Viagra from Wuhan's lab are also sharing a link to a website named 'World News Daily Report', in which this news has been published. On a closer look at this website, we found that in the 'Disclaimer section', it is clearly written, "All the articles written on this website are just fictional satires". Even the names mentioned in the articles are completely fictional people." If they have any resemblance to any person living or dead, then it will be called a mere miracle.
We closely look at its contents, and they are purely satirical in nature. Also, the World News Daily Report tagline is "where facts don't matter".
The image used in the article as a 87 year old Wuhan resident bitten by one of the genetically modified mosquitoes is actually of Yukishi Chuganji. He was a Japanese businessperson who passed away in 2003 at age 114. When Yukishi Chuganji died, he was one of the oldest people in the world. We also found his photo on Getty Images.
It is clear from the website that the story is purely satirical in nature. Hence, the viral claim is False.
