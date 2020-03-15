Fact Check: No, COVID-19 Cannot Be Transmitted By Mosquitoes

At least93 people have been affected by COVID-19 in India.

Since the information about the novel coronavirus is constantly evolving, facts can get distorted.

One such distorted fact that is doing the rounds on social media is that mosquitoes can spread the deadly virus.

When the mosquitoes come out everyone,WEAR BUG SPRAY OUTSIDE.I might be wrong,but I personally think that if a mosquito sucks the blood of a person with #coronavirus and then bites you,the virus could spread to https://t.co/LmUyjJ2kbK not smart,but just do it to be safe. — Nate (@tmxblaze) March 9, 2020





Can mosquitos carry the Coronavirus, and cause this pandemic to spread beyond medical proportions? I don't know. Can they contract the virus from humans and pass it on to other humans via mosquito bites? I don't know. — ℭ𝔥𝔦𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔫 𝔏𝔦𝔱𝔱𝔩𝔢 (@TheSkyFellHard) March 13, 2020 so i have two mosquito bites and they probably bit someone with the coronavirus, and passed it on to me, so it's been real y'all pic.twitter.com/eOwyZfo6x9 — kj (@kaitlyntamiah) March 13, 2020







Question.. If a mosquito bites someone with corona virus, then bites someone else, would that person get the virus? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mossy Mueller (@Mossy_mueller) March 13, 2020

Claim:



COVID-19 can spread through a mosquito bite

Fact Check

This is not true. The novel coronavirus cannot spread through Mosquito bites.

According to WHO, there is no information or evidence that suggests that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Therefore, to protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

How Does COVID-19 Spread?

According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person: between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can Someone Spread The Virus Without Being Sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Ergo, mosquitoes do not spread the novel coronavirus.

However, getting bitten by mosquitoes is not good, so avoid that in general.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

