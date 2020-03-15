Fact Check

Fact Check: No, COVID-19 Cannot Be Transmitted By Mosquitoes

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 15 March 2020 5:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-15T11:15:57+05:30
Fact Check: No, COVID-19 Cannot Be Transmitted By MosquitoesImage credit: Nate/Twitter, Pixabay, Pixabay
According to WHO, there is no information or evidence that suggest that the novel coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

At least93 people have been affected by COVID-19 in India.

Since the information about the novel coronavirus is constantly evolving, facts can get distorted.

One such distorted fact that is doing the rounds on social media is that mosquitoes can spread the deadly virus.



Claim:

COVID-19 can spread through a mosquito bite

Fact Check

This is not true. The novel coronavirus cannot spread through Mosquito bites.

According to WHO, there is no information or evidence that suggests that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Therefore, to protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

How Does COVID-19 Spread?

According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person: between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can Someone Spread The Virus Without Being Sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Ergo, mosquitoes do not spread the novel coronavirus.

However, getting bitten by mosquitoes is not good, so avoid that in general.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: In The Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Discarded Face Masks Pile Up On Hong Kong's Beaches

Claim Review :  COVID-19 can spread through a mosquito bite
Claimed By :  Twitter posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Prisoners In Kerala Pitch-In To Tackle Coronavirus, Manufacture Face Masks In Jails

NewsPrisoners In Kerala Pitch-In To Tackle Coronavirus, Manufacture Face Masks In Jails

Air India Flight Evacuates 220 Students Stranded In Coronavirus Hit Italy

NewsAir India Flight Evacuates 220 Students Stranded In Coronavirus Hit Italy

Fact Check: No, IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Killed In Delhi Riots Was Not Stabbed 400 Times

Fact CheckFact Check: No, IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Killed In Delhi Riots Was Not Stabbed 400 Times

Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt Invokes Colonial-Era Epidemic Diseases Act; What Does It Mean?

TLI ExplainsCoronavirus Outbreak: Govt Invokes Colonial-Era Epidemic Diseases Act; What Does It Mean?

In A Bizarre Plan, Hindu Group Organises Cow Urine Drinking Party To Avert Coronavirus

NewsIn A Bizarre Plan, Hindu Group Organises Cow Urine Drinking Party To Avert Coronavirus

Fact Check: No, COVID-19 Cannot Be Transmitted By Mosquitoes

Fact CheckFact Check: No, COVID-19 Cannot Be Transmitted By Mosquitoes