Fact Check: Did IAF Use Symbol Of Trees & Crow To Troll Pakistan Over Balakot Strike Statement?

An image is being shared on social media hailing the wittiness of Indian Air Force purportedly mocking Pakistan's statement over Balakot strike. After Balakot strike, Pakistan gave a statement that in the strike no damage was done.

Balakot strike was done on February 26 by India as retaliation to Pulwama attack in which 40 army personnel were killed.

While India claimed that in Balakot strike had done damage to Pakistan. Major General Asif Ghafoor denied the claims by India and said no damage was done.

The post is an image of a fighter jet with the caption, "Admire the IAF sense of humour. They are trolling the Pakis for admitting that only 4 trees and one crow were the casualties in the Balakot Strike!".





The Image has gone viral on Twitter as well.





Facebook user Manish Srivastava also shared the same post.

Trolling Level #IndianAirforce 😎😎 Admire the IAF sense of humour. They are trolling the Pakis for admitting that only 4 trees and one crow were the casualties in the Balakot Strike ! 👏👏😜 Posted by Manish Srivastava on Sunday, 25 October 2020





Claim:

Indian Air Force has drawn four trees and one crow on fighter jet to mock Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image on the website, Zone5aviation.com which is run by Angad Singh, an aerospace and defence journalist based in New Delhi.





The image that went viral was of Mirage 2000 H/TH.

The Logical Indian did a close comparison of both the images and found that the original image did not have any symbol of trees or a crow.





According to a report by The Quint, the original image was taken by Angad Singh in Gwalior in December 2012. The Quint spoke to Angad and he discarded any logo being embedded on Mirage.

Thus, the image is digitally morphed and the claim of IAF mocking Pakistan is false.

