Fact Check: Old Image Of Narendra Modi's Rally Revived As Crowd In Modi's Recent Bihar Rally

As Bihar elections are round the corner, social media is brimming with images which are old and are being cited as of recent rallies. Similarly, an image being purported from Narendra Modi's recent rally in Bihar has gone viral.

PM Modi started his 12-rally poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 with a rally in Dehri in Sasaram.

The image is shared with the context, "10 दिन से तेजस्वी की रैली देख कर "लहर-लहर" चिल्लाने बाले आज मोदी जी की रैली देख कर "शोसल डिस्टैसिंग" का रोना रो रहे हैं..." (Translates in English, " Those who were shouting ′′ wave-wave ′′ after watching Tejasvi's rally for 10 days are crying of ′′ social distancing ′′ after watching Modi ji's rally").





Similarly, the post has also gone viral on Facebook.





Claim:



The image being shared is of the recent rally of PM Narendra Modi in Bihar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image and found that the same image was published on Narendra Modi's website. The image is of PM Modi's NDA Rally at Patna, Bihar and was published on March 3, 2019. This rally was held during Lok Sabha campaigns.









On comparing the viral and original image, one can observe both the images were same.





On closely observing the people in the image, The Logical Indian also saw that no one was wearing masks. According to the current election commission campaigning guidelines, "Precautionary measures including wearing face masks, using sanitizers, maintain physical distancing, is a duty cast upon all the stakeholders in the larger interest of public health."

Thus, The Logical Indian concludes that an old image of Narendra Modi's rally has gone viral with the false claims of it being from the recent rally.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: CPI-ML Candidate For Bihar Elections Falsely Accused Of 2013 Patna Serial Blasts