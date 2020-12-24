Fact Check: No, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Did Not Remove Carpet Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

On December 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, a day after the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In context to this, an image of PM Modi walking on the floor of Gurudwara is being shared on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that the Gurudwara Committee intentionally removed the red carpet to insult the PM by making him walk on the cold floor. The image is shared with the caption, "Gurudwara Rakabganj Committee removed the Carpet for PM Modi's visit to make him walk on the cold floor! He was never humiliated so much like this before!"





Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Committee intentionally removed the floor carpet during PM Modi's visit to insult him by making him walk on the cold floor.

On searching with the keyword, 'PM Visit to Gurudwara', we found a video tweeted by ANI on December 20, 2020. In the video, it is clearly visible that the carpet of the Gurudwara is laid on the floor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is walking adjacent to the carpet.









Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared the image of PM Modi's visit to Gurudwara. In these images, the carpets are clearly visible.

According to The Time of India, it was an unscheduled visit of PM to Gurudwara and, 'no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict the movement of the common man'.

Hence, the image is being shared with a false claim.

