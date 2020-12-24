Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Did Not Remove Carpet Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking barefoot on the floor inside Gurudwara Rakab Ganj is being shared with the claim that carpet was removed intentionally to insult him. The Logical Indian Fact Check team busts the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 Dec 2020 10:29 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Static India

On December 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, a day after the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In context to this, an image of PM Modi walking on the floor of Gurudwara is being shared on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that the Gurudwara Committee intentionally removed the red carpet to insult the PM by making him walk on the cold floor.


Claim:

Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Committee intentionally removed the floor carpet during PM Modi's visit to insult him by making him walk on the cold floor.

Fact Check:

On searching with the keyword, 'PM Visit to Gurudwara', we found a video tweeted by ANI on December 20, 2020. In the video, it is clearly visible that the carpet of the Gurudwara is laid on the floor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is walking adjacent to the carpet.



Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared the image of PM Modi's visit to Gurudwara. In these images, the carpets are clearly visible.

According to The Time of India, it was an unscheduled visit of PM to Gurudwara and, 'no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict the movement of the common man'.

Hence, the image is being shared with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

