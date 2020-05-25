Fact Check: Was Modi Greeted With Chants Of "Chowkidar Chor Hai" During Bengal Visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions to take stock of the trail of destruction left behind by severe cyclonic storm Amphan in West Bengal on May 22.

Following this, a video clip surfaced online which showed Modi being greeted with chants of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'.

Crowds shouting at Modi "Chowkidar chor hai"...Meaning 'the watchman is a thief'. Times not far when the crowd will become aggressive and start chasing BJP MLA's and MP's. #GharMeiGuskeMaro pic.twitter.com/gm2lfkZdFy — Praecursator 🇬🇧 🇧🇪 🇨🇮🏆 (@Praecursator007) May 22, 2020

'Chowkidar Chor Hai' is a Hindi slogan coined by the Indian National Congress (INC) in its election campaign for the 2019 Indian general election.



Claim: Modi was greeted with chants of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' during his recent visit to Bengal after Cyclone Amphan. Fact Check: The claim is false. Reportedly, PM Modi's helicopter had landed in Basirhat College, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas after the aerial survey. Using related keywords led to a video uploaded by Bengal Times 24x7 which showed the same viral video clip but instead of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Modi was showered with chants of Jai Shree Ram. https://www.facebook.com/1682844701749794/videos/1088459951522318/ Further, according to an India Today report, Abdul Wahab a journalist of Bengali news channel "ABP Ananda", who was present at Basirhat College on May 22 has clarified that people were chanting slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and not "Chowkidar Chor Hai".

Another video which shows the same 50 seconds as the viral video was uploaded by Akashvani Sangbad Kolkata's official Facebook page. Chants of 'jai Shri Ram' can be clearly heard in the video which shows the same visuals shot from the same angle as the viral video.

Further, a keyword search in Youtube led to a video with the same tonality and pattern of chants of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'. This video was uploaded on April 10, 2019. Congress supporters can be seen raising this slogan at a BJP rally in Bengaluru.

