Caste discrimination
Viral Video Claiming Phone Exploded After Man Plugged Mobile For Charging Is Scripted
Fact Check
Viral Video Claiming Phone Exploded After Man Plugged Mobile For Charging Is Scripted

30 Dec 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes.

A purported CCTV footage is viral on social media where a man can be seen talking on the phone and plugging his phone to charge. Later in the video, he takes a sip of water and suddenly collapses. The video subtitle suggests that the man's phone exploded, after which he collapsed. Claiming this video as an actual incident, people on social media share the video, warning others not to use phones while charging.

Delhi Police ACP Anish Kumar also shared this video on Twitter and captioned it in English, "Don't use mobile, while charging...@ACPAshishKumar."

The video is widely shared with a similar Marathi caption. A Twitter user shared this video and captioned it in Hindi, "खतरनाक आहे हे.....प्रत्येकान काळजी घ्या. पाणी पित असताना आणि त्यात मोबाइल charging ला लावलेला..... जोरात मेंदूला शॉक लागलेला दिसतोय. खूप भयानक."

[English Translation: This is dangerous! Take care, everyone, while drinking and using your phone, which is on charge. The brain seems to go in a shock.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A man collapsed after his phone exploded while he was talking on the phone.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and was made to create awareness.

On doing keyword searches, we found the extended version of it on the Facebook account of Indian Badminton player Gutta Jwala dated 02 February 2020. The caption of the video reads in English, "Be Careful. Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well, and these short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only." The caption suggests that the viral video is scripted.


Image Credit: Facebook

We have fact-checked such claims in the past as well. These videos look similar to viral videos, and the events are explained through text, fonts look identical, and the people were pointed out with the red circle in many videos. It is noteworthy that the subtitle suggests that the phone exploded in the viral video, and however, no blast can be seen in the video.

Image Credit: Facebook

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that were falsely shared as an actual incident on social media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

