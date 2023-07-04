Old Video Of Mob Ravaging A Temple In Pakistan Falsely Shared As Sri Lanka

A video of an aggressive mob ravaging a Hindu temple is widely shared on social media. In the visuals, the mob throws everything, destroys the Hindu idols with iron and wooden rods, and shoots the incident with their mobile phones. While sharing this video people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Sri Lanka where people from the Muslim community destroyed a Hindu temple.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Muslims Breaking Hindu Temple in Srilanka This is What Happens When They are in MAJORITY Even Kids are TRAINED to Hate & Kill NON MUSLIMS World Should Join Hands to Tackle These Religious Fanatics."

Muslims Breaking Hindu Temple in Srilanka This is What Happens When They are in MAJORITY Even Kids are TRAINED to Hate & Kill NON MUSLIMS World Should Join Hands to Tackle These Religious Fanatics pic.twitter.com/gAs32QExc6 — Raghuveer Reddy (@Rveerreddy) June 20, 2023

We also received this video on our WhatsApp fact check number for video verification.

Claim:

A temple was ravaged in Sri Lanka by Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading The viral video is almost 2 years old and belong to Pakistan.

During the initial investigation, we searched for news coverage of the incident in Sri Lanka, 'where a mob of Muslims people have vandalised a Hindu temple'. We could not find any such report. Instead, we came across news articles of the same incident that happened in Pakistan.

According to a report of Dawn, the incident took place on 4 August in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan district as a reaction to the grant of bail to a nine-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly urinated in a local seminary. The Dawn used the screengrab from the viral video.

Image Credit: DAWN

We also find this report in Dainik Jagran. According to the report published on the website of Dainik Jagran, quoting the agency, 'Hindu temple in Punjab province of Pakistan was once again attacked by thousands of people led by extremists. The extremist Entering vandalized all the idols present in Ganesh temple in Rahim Yar Khan district. A large part of the temple was set on fire. The army has been deployed after the situation became uncontrollable. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has also taken cognizance of the incident and summoned the officials of Punjab province.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, parliamentarian and member of the Pakistan Hindu Council, posted the video on Twitter on 4 August. He captioned, "Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action."

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, tweeted the next day that he 'strongly condemns' the attack and assured that the government would restore the temple.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

According to another report of the Dawn, the temple is restored to its original shape and handed over to the Hindu community. Several Indian media outlets also covered the incident.

Conclusion:

It is evident from the series of news articles and tweets that the video is from Pakistan and not Sri Lanka. It has nothing to do with the Srilankan Muslim. Hence, the viral claim si misleading.





