Video Of A Man Thrashed After Road Accident In Amravati Shared With False Communal Spin

A video of a man thrashed by a mob in Amravati, Maharashtra, is being shared on social media. In the two-minute-long video, a man wearing a skull cap is brutally being beaten in the middle of the road by the crowd. Amanatullah Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Legislative Assembly, shared the video on his Twitter handle on 20 June with a communal claim.

He captioned the video as, "नए भारत में नए कीर्तिमान अब कुछ इस तरह बनाए जा रहे हैं, अगर आप में इंसानियत ज़िंदा है तो आपको भी देख कर दुख होगा। हर बार की तरह 'टोपी-कुर्ता-दाढ़ी' वाला शख्स हैवानियत का शिकार होता दिखेगा। BJP सरकार भले ही विकास करने में असमर्थ रही हो लेकिन नफ़रत फैलाने में अव्वल साबित हई। दुखद!" Its english translation reads, "In the new India, new records are being made in this way, if humanity is alive in you, then you will be sad to see this. As always, the individual sporting the skullcap, kurta, and beard becomes the victim of such atrocities. The BJP may have failed in its mission to bring about development, but it has succeeded in spreading hatred. How unfortunate!"

The clip is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

Viral video of a man being thrashed in Amravati is a communal incident.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

A Twitter user replied to AAP MLA's tweet and shared a newspaper snap. The newspaper snap mentions that in Amravati, a mob thrashed a van driver named Faizan A. Kalam. The driver had reportedly crashed his van into a motorcycle parked on the side of the road.

According to the Lokmat report of 15 June, a van dragged the motorcycle for three-kilometre. The motorcycle was owned by Mahendra Bapurao Basavanathe, who parked it outside the rented house residing in Gurudevnagar. The bystanders chased the van driver Faizan A. Kalam and caught hold of him. Tivsa police have registered a case against Kalam, who is a resident of Mahuli Jahangir.

According to the Maharashtra Times report of 15 June, the police booked the van driver Faizan A. Kalam under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

While talking to Alt News, Rita Like, police inspector, Tivsa police station, confirmed no communal angle in the incident. "A van driver had dragged a motorcycle parked on the road for 2.5-3 km. The vehicles in front of the car narrowly escaped a collision. Locals chasing the van managed to stop the driver and beat him up when he was caught. The driver seemed to be in an inebriated condition. The police have registered a complaint against the driver and those who beat him. But there is no communal angle. The van driver was thrashed by an angry mob over the accident," she explained.

Thus AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan falsely gave a communal spin to a video of a mob in Amravati thrashing a van driver following a road accident.

