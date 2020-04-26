Fact Check

Fact Check: Are Viral Photos Of Social Distancing Really From Mizoram?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that images showing strict social distancing in the market place is from Mizoram.

Aditi Chattopadhyay (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
26 April 2020 5:30 AM GMT
Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Image credit: shunali khullar shroff/Twitter

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a norm. The term essentially means keeping space between yourself and other people.

Steps To practice social or physical distancing:

  • (1) Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people

    (2 ) Do not gather in groups

    (3) Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings

    On that note, pictures of a market place following strict social distancing measures have been going viral on social media with the claim that the market place is located in Mizoram.



  • The claim has been shared extensively on social platforms.

    Claim:

    Images showing strict social distancing in the market place is from Mizoram.

    Fact Check:

The claim is false, the market place seen in the photo is actually situated in Kalaw City, Myanmar.

A keyword search in Twitter led to posts that revealed the actual location of the photos. Following which a keyword search with 'Myanmar', 'Social Distancing' led to news reports which confirm the true location of the viral pictures.

A report published in The Nation Thailand, titled, 'Netizens applaud Myanmar market over social distancing' on April 22 reads, "Facebook user Jain Weraphong's post of pictures of a fresh market in Myanmar employing the social distancing practice has come in for praise."

"Pictures show the ground marked with paint to separate each seller as well as allow space for shoppers to safely browse products while maintaining a distance of 1-2 metres as suggested by the World Health Organisation," the report adds.




Searching Twitter with the name of the photographer's name: Jain Weraphong, led to a tweet by the official account of ABS-CBN news, ABS-CBN Corporation, commonly known as ABS-CBN, is a Filipino media and entertainment group based in Quezon City, Philippines, which too confirmed the location of the viral images in Myanmar.


Yet another report which was published on Philippine News titled, 'Myanmar Shows Social Distancing In Markets Possible Amid Pandemic' on April 21 stated that social distancing situation in Myanmar. Regarding the viral photo the report reads, " In the photo, you could see not only the customers following social distancing measures but the vendors as well. They were assigned spots on the streets where they can sell their products. The market is found in Kalaw and the authorities have done a great job balancing both vendors and customers."

Other reports confirming the location as Myanmar can be accessed here and here.

