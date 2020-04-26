Fact Check: Are Viral Photos Of Social Distancing Really From Mizoram?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a norm. The term essentially means keeping space between yourself and other people.



Steps To practice social or physical distancing: (1) Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people (2 ) Do not gather in groups (3) Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings On that note, pictures of a market place following strict social distancing measures have been going viral on social media with the claim that the market place is located in Mizoram.

Mizoram Vegetable Market Social Distancing Example !



Image and Source - Unknown !#mizoram #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/orjDs5V7Fy — Niraj Bariya (@NirajBariya) April 21, 2020





A friend has shared images of these vegetable markets from Mizoram. Would be great if these could be replicated in other cities as well. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/QuJYaDOr9S — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) April 21, 2020





Here's How People In #Mizoram Ensure #Social_Distancing Are A Peaceful Affair. A piece of positive news has emerged from Mizoram in the midst of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TfzamJcqj1 — Rohit Dhyani (@RohitDhyani) April 21, 2020

Claim: Images showing strict social distancing in the market place is from Mizoram. Fact Check: The claim is false, the market place seen in the photo is actually situated in Kalaw City, Myanmar. A keyword search in Twitter led to posts that revealed the actual location of the photos. Following which a keyword search with 'Myanmar', 'Social Distancing' led to news reports which confirm the true location of the viral pictures.

Social distancing in practice! Hats off to Kalaw authorities and people.🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/SpHv1iL3nA — Thaung Tun (@ThaungTun20) April 19, 2020

A report published in The Nation Thailand, titled, 'Netizens applaud Myanmar market over social distancing' on April 22 reads, "Facebook user Jain Weraphong's post of pictures of a fresh market in Myanmar employing the social distancing practice has come in for praise."

"Pictures show the ground marked with paint to separate each seller as well as allow space for shoppers to safely browse products while maintaining a distance of 1-2 metres as suggested by the World Health Organisation," the report adds.













Searching Twitter with the name of the photographer's name: Jain Weraphong, led to a tweet by the official account of ABS-CBN news, ABS-CBN Corporation, commonly known as ABS-CBN, is a Filipino media and entertainment group based in Quezon City, Philippines, which too confirmed the location of the viral images in Myanmar.



LOOK: Vendors and buyers practice physical distancing in a public market in Myanmar.



As of April 20, 2020, Myanmar has 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19, with 7 recoveries and 5 deaths.



📷Jain Weraphong | via @goldiesaurin pic.twitter.com/HVVC5PKvHM — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 20, 2020

Yet another report which was published on Philippine News titled, 'Myanmar Shows Social Distancing In Markets Possible Amid Pandemic' on April 21 stated that social distancing situation in Myanmar. Regarding the viral photo the report reads, " In the photo, you could see not only the customers following social distancing measures but the vendors as well. They were assigned spots on the streets where they can sell their products. The market is found in Kalaw and the authorities have done a great job balancing both vendors and customers."

