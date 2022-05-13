All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed One-Family-One-Ticket Policy

Image Credit: Twitter/NDTV

Fact Check

Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  13 May 2022 12:26 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

The ‘Breaking News’ tweet was shared without context, which led to the majority of the public believing that an exception was made for the Gandhis.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A tweet by the official Twitter handle of NDTV was shared at 11:28 a.m. on May 13, which was under their regular segment of Breaking News. It read, "Congress agrees on One-Family-One-Ticket with clause that will exclude Gandhis".

It immediately received a lot of traction, with over 500 retweets, almost 950 quote tweets, and over 4,200 likes (at the time of the story being written).

Congress has recently been in the news due to its three-day Chintan Shivir and proposals for the One-Family-One-Party rule.

The Editor of Swarajya Magazine replied under the original tweet that the joke right now is on the people who believe in the Gandhis.

Another user tweeted it with a famous quote from George Orwell's Animal Farm.

Claim:

NDTV tweeted that Congress has agreed on the One-Family-One-Ticket rule with Gandhis as the exception.

Fact Check:

The tweet is misleading as Congress leader Ajay Maken did not mention the Gandhis in the official statement. The same was also reported by The Week.

A few users shared the original statement of Ajay Maken on the proposed rule of One Family, One Political ticket.

The Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. was among the first few who flagged the tweet as fake news.

The original video:

Maken said that if a second family member wants to join the party, they would have to work for the organisation for five years to contest the elections. No exceptions were mentioned. He also added that no person in the party could hold a position for more than five years. If they wish to continue with the position, they have to take a break of three years and then return to the place.

Our investigation shows that the claim by NDTV, through their tweet, is found to be misleading. There has been no mention by the Congress Party, or any of the workers, that there exists a clause of exception for the Gandhis in the Congress' newly proposed 'One-Family-One-Ticket' policy.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also read: BJP Leaders Share Image Of Hoarding Of Mohalla Clinic Above Heap Of Garbage To Mislead People

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Misleading Tweet 
Congress 
One Family One Ticket 
NDTV 

Must Reads

Living In An Isolated Corner Of India Without Connecting Roads For Over 4 Decades: Lisu Tribe
TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges
This 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy Holds Several Records For Solving Advanced Math Problems
Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X