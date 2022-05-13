Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy

A tweet by the official Twitter handle of NDTV was shared at 11:28 a.m. on May 13, which was under their regular segment of Breaking News. It read, "Congress agrees on One-Family-One-Ticket with clause that will exclude Gandhis".

It immediately received a lot of traction, with over 500 retweets, almost 950 quote tweets, and over 4,200 likes (at the time of the story being written).

Congress has recently been in the news due to its three-day Chintan Shivir and proposals for the One-Family-One-Party rule.

The Editor of Swarajya Magazine replied under the original tweet that the joke right now is on the people who believe in the Gandhis.

At this point, the joke is not on the Gandhis, but the ones who believe in them. — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) May 13, 2022

Another user tweeted it with a famous quote from George Orwell's Animal Farm.

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." https://t.co/g1CBwZuCvF — Abhishek Kumar (@Abk_kr) May 13, 2022

Claim:

NDTV tweeted that Congress has agreed on the One-Family-One-Ticket rule with Gandhis as the exception.

Fact Check:

The tweet is misleading as Congress leader Ajay Maken did not mention the Gandhis in the official statement. The same was also reported by The Week.

A few users shared the original statement of Ajay Maken on the proposed rule of One Family, One Political ticket.

The Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. was among the first few who flagged the tweet as fake news.

Fake News Alert 📢



"Second member of a family can be considered for a party ticket only if he or she has already put in at least five years of work in the party's organisational work"



The rule is applicable to everyone in the Party. — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 13, 2022

The original video:

मेरे 1 परिवार से 1 टिकट देने के सवाल पर माकन ने जवाब दिया कि यह फार्मूला होगा लागू.परिवार के दूसरे सदस्य को चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पहले 5 साल तक संगठन में करना होगा.माकन ने कहा कि पार्टी में अब किसी भी पद पर कोई 5 साल से ज्यादा नहीं रहेगा,रहेगा तो उसे 3 साल बिना किसी पद के रहना होगा। pic.twitter.com/6VdSFJWji5 — Dinesh Dangi (@dineshdangi84) May 13, 2022

Maken said that if a second family member wants to join the party, they would have to work for the organisation for five years to contest the elections. No exceptions were mentioned. He also added that no person in the party could hold a position for more than five years. If they wish to continue with the position, they have to take a break of three years and then return to the place.

Our investigation shows that the claim by NDTV, through their tweet, is found to be misleading. There has been no mention by the Congress Party, or any of the workers, that there exists a clause of exception for the Gandhis in the Congress' newly proposed 'One-Family-One-Ticket' policy.

