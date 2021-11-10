Priest Of Mirzapur Attacked By Muslims? No, Photos Shared With False Communal Claim

A set of photos of a priest's body covered with blood is doing rounds on social media. In the viral photo, a man wearing a yellow dhoti and a Rudraksha garland can be seen. While sharing this image people on social media claimed that the viral photo is of Amit Pandey, the priest of Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur who was attacked by the Muslims.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "इस बक्त एक बड़ी खबर आ रही हे| बहुत ही दुःख की बात है, मिर्ज़ापुर के विंध्याचल मां के दरबार में पूजा करने वाले अमित पांडेय जी को जिहादियो ने जान से मारने की कोशिश कि."

[English Translation: Big news is coming right now. Very sad, Jihadis tried to kill Amit Pandey, who worshipped in the court of Vindhyachal Maa of Mirzapur.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the tweet due to its graphic nature. The tweet link is here.]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "हम हिन्दू अपनी संस्कृति मंदिर या उपासक को नहीं बचा सकते . क्यों क्या हम लोगो की कोई भावना नहीं है. हम खुद के देश में ही थुल्लो के कानून से कब तक रहेंगे.कब तक ये सब देखना पड़ेगा और क्यो😥 महाराज छत्रपति शिवाजी राज्ये भोसले, वीर महाराणा प्रताप जी , झाँसी की रानी , मोदी जी योगी जी के बाद मैं भी उनके पैरों के निशान को फॉलो कर रहा हूँ या उनके काम हिंदुओं को एक कर रहा हूं.लेकिन हिंदू न तब एक हुए न अब हो रहे हैं| कृपया समय बहुत खतरनाक है कृपया गहरी सोच के साथ निर्णय लें."

[English Translation: We Hindus cannot save our culture, temple or worshipers. Why do we have no feelings? How long will we live by Thullo's law in our own country? How long will we have to see all this and why? After Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rajya Bhosale, Veer Maharana Pratap Ji, Rani of Jhansi, Modi Ji, Yogi Ji, I am also following their footprints or their work uniting Hindus. But Hindus are neither united then nor now. Current time is very dangerous; please, decide with deep thought.]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Amit Pandey, the priest of Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur, was attacked by some Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from June 2020 and no communal angle is involved in it.

On conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found that a Twitter user shared this post in July 2020. He also tagged DIG Mirzapur, Mirzapur police and asked for immediate action. Replying to the post, Mirzapur Police commented in Hindi that reads, "प्रकरण पूर्व का है जिसमें थाना विंध्याचल पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की गई है." [English Translation: The case is of the past, in which legal action has been taken as per rules by registering the case at the Vindhyachal police station.]

We also tried to know whether there has been any such communal incident in Vindhyachal in the recent past. However, we did not find a single news which corroborates the viral claim.

प्रकरण पूर्व का है जिसमें थाना विंध्याचल पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की गई है। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) October 30, 2021

On searching more we found a few YouTube videos in which the viral image can be seen. According to the video reports, there was a dispute between the two sides of the Panda community of this Vindhyachal temple. While Amit Pandey was going for worship inside the Vindhyavasini temple, he was attacked by a few people of the Singaria family in which he got severely injured.

We also found the archived tweet of Mirzapur Police date 04 July 2020 in which they debunk the viral claim. While responding, they said that there was a dispute between two parties of Panda Samaj of Vindhyachal temple in which people of the other party attacked the priest in which he was severely injured. In their reply, the also mentioned taking action against those who posted fake information. The original tweet was deleted by the user. However, we can the archived version of the tweet using Wayback Machine.

Aaj Tak spoke to Amit Pandey's brother Sumit Pandey. He told Aaj Tak that this incident is of 28 June 2020. That day in the night his brother Amit was going to worship. Suddenly some priests of the temple itself attacked him. He denied the involvement of Muslims in this attack. Aaj Tak also talk to Mirzapur ASP City Sanjay Kuma related to his incident. While talking to Aajtak he said, "This incident is more than a year old. There was no communal angle in it. There was a quarrel between the priests.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is about a year old when Amit Pandey, the priest of Vindhyavasini temple, Mirzapur, was attacked by some priest. It was a matter of dispute between the priests. There is no communal angle in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

