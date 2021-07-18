Old Picture Of Waterlogging Around Minto Bridge, Delhi Shared As Recent

A picture went viral on social media in which a bus and a freight tempo can be seen almost submerged in water on the road. There is a bridge above the road in the viral picture. It is being claimed that this picture is of Delhi's famous Minto Road Rail Bridge. On 13 July, the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) Chattisgarh shared a picture saying that it is a picture of Minto Bridge in Delhi where the DTC bus can be seen completely submerged in water. Sharing this picture, they mentioned in a caption, "Now "Delhi" has been made "Goa" by the small recharge of the Sangh."

BJP leader Varun Puri also shared this picture and said, "Free underwater bus facility by the owner of Delhi #AdManKejriwal". Many other BJP leaders also this picture with the same claim.

FREE underwater Bus service facility initiated by Delhi Ke Malik #AdManKejriwal pic.twitter.com/UqT5KiKlCe — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) July 14, 2021

Former diplomat KC Singh, retweeting one such tweet, said that this happens every year.

Surprising thing is it happens almost every year. How, has never been clear to me. Drivers ain't new nor bridge & depth unknown. Human stupidity is the only answer. https://t.co/UOwJgkLDfy — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) July 13, 2021

Claim:

A DTC bus was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge recently in Delhi.

FactCheck:

The viral claim is false. The image was taken in July 2020.

We did a reverse image search of the viral picture, which took us to news reports of 2020. This picture is in a report published in The New Indian Express on July 24, 2020. It has been described as the Minto Bridge Underpass.

While sharing the image INC Chattisgarh also tweeted an article of Hindustan Times. However, the INC Chattisgarh social media team forgot to check the date of the article. The embedded article of Hindustan Times is of 20 July 2020. In July 2020, many such pictures taken from different angles were published by the media.

On July 14, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi shared a video of Minto Bridge on Twitter and said that despite heavy rains since morning, there has been no water logging there.

Despite heavy rainfall since morning, there's no water logging at #MintoBridge this time and traffic is moving smoothly.



Maybe its time that our opposition stops circulating old photos of Minto Bridge 😊 pic.twitter.com/WKe8XPNl0X — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 14, 2021

During the rainy season, there is always talk about Minto Bridge on social media. However, this year so far, no water logging has been seen around Minto Road. On 13 July 2021, ANI posted the video and wrote that it has been raining in Delhi since morning and the traffic situation on Minto Road is normal.

#WATCH | Minto Road area witnesses a smooth flow of traffic.



The national capital, Delhi has been receiving rainfall since morning. pic.twitter.com/q59e66eW9e — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Hence, it is evident from AAP leader Atishi tweet and from The New Indian Express report that the viral picture is of July 2020, and there is no water logging around Minto Road. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Photos Taken During BJP Regime In Kashmir Wrongly Used To Criticize Congress