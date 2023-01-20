Did Union Minster Get Emotional While Talking About The Farmers? No, Video Viral With A Misleading Claim

Farmers in Buxar are protesting for fair compensation for the land acquisition of the Chausa Power Plant. Following this, there were reports that police on January 11 beat protesting farmers by breaking into their homes at night, prompting the farmers to burn down the police vehicle. The next day, Union Minister and BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey arrived in Chausa and faced the wrath of the protesting farmers, who also raised slogans against him, forcing him to leave. Later, Ashwini Choubey observed a silent fast in protest of the atrocities committed against farmers.

In the same backdrop, a video of MP Ashwini Choubey crying during a press conference is going viral on social media. While addressing the media persons, he can be heard saying "I am very sad....this news made me very sad from inside..." It is being claimed that Ashwini Choubey began crying while talking about the farmers.

NDTV shared this video and wrote, "बिहार: किसानों की बात करते हुए फफक-फफक कर रो पड़े केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे, कहा- बहुत दुखी हूं."

[English Translation: Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey wept bitterly while talking about farmers, said- I am very sad.]

Journalist Prabhakar Mishra while sharing the video on his Twitter handle claiming, " किसानों के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री के इन आँसुओं को देखकर सीना छलनी हो रहा है! #Farmersprotest"



[English Translation: Seeing these tears of the Union Minister for the farmers, the chest is bursting! #farmersprotest]





यकीनन विपक्ष अच्छे से काम नहीं कर रहा है वरना किसानों की ये हालत नहीं होती और एक केंद्रीय मंत्री को रोना नहीं पड़ता https://t.co/yZPwKIieQe — Vineet Tripathi (@VineetTripathi_) January 17, 2023





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Ashwini Choubey cried while talking about the farmers during a press conference.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. Ashwini Choubey got emotional after hearing about the demise of BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi.

During the initial investigation, we did a Google search using relevant keywords to verify the claim, and came across a report by Dainik Jagran dated January 16, 2023. According to the report, during a press conference, Union Minister Choubey got the news of the death of his colleague and member of the BJP State Working Committee, Parshuram Chaturvedi, due to a heart attack.

According to the report of AajTak dated January 16, 2023, Ashwini Choubey got the news of her close friend Parshuram Chaturvedi's death due to a heart attack during the press conference and started crying bitterly. At 58 seconds of the timestamp, a person informs him about the death. Then he said, “I just got the news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who was with me on a hunger strike in this support of farmers' issues in this bitter cold for the last three days, has passed away due to a heart attack."

In the report of Navbharat Times, while quoting Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, it was mentioned that for the last 92 days, farmers in Buxar have been agitating for the demand of fair prices and compensation for their land. Meanwhile, in support of the farmers and against the alleged attack on Union Minister Ashwani Choubey, the BJP took out an outrage march where Parshuram Chaturvedi got unconscious and fainted. After this, he was admitted to a private hospital, where he died.

Media outlets like India TV, Zee News, and Dainik Bhaskar also reported the same.

It is evident from our investigation that Union Minister Ashwini Choubey got emotional after hearing about the demise of BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi. He was interacting with the media when he got this news. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar Praise Islam After Criticising Hindu Religious Texts? A Fact Check!