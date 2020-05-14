Fact Check: Unrelated Image Circulated As Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Rajasthan's Tonk

A 16-year-old minor in Rajasthan's Tonk district was gang-raped on May 5.



In light of this, a photo has been doing the rounds on social media which shows a bloodied girl lying dead on a chair. It is being claimed that the person seen in the photo is the same minor who was gang-raped in Rajasthan.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the minor was gang-raped at an isolated field near her house on May 5.

The accused who were booked on May 6 had taken her to an isolated place and took turns to sexually assault her, before dropping her near a pond in Bacheda village on Wednesday morning, the complaint alleged.

The rape survivor later regained her consciousness and managed to reach her home.

In some instances, the viral image has been juxtaposed with a video of BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria.

In the video clip, he can be heard saying that a minor girl was raped by four youths from the minority community. He holds the Congress government in the state accountable for not taking any action. He further claims that the doctor who examined the unconscious girl raised questions on her character.

The collage of the image and the video was shared on a Facebook page named 'Proud Indian'. It was shared over 8,000 times, and has garnered almost 200,000 views.