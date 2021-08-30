All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Old Video Of Man Thrashing Minor Girl Shared With False Claims

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Man Thrashing Minor Girl Shared With False Claims

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  30 Aug 2021 1:01 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old video of a man beating a minor girl is being shared on social media with false claims that the man is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a Muslim teacher at DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A video of a man thrashing a minor girl and dragging her through hair is shared on social media claiming that the man is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a Muslim teacher at DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad. In the one and a half minute-long video, the man can be seen inflicting physical harm on the girl while people around them are quietly watching him doing so.

The video is shared on Facebook. [Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature.]

Image Credit: Facebook

The video is captioned, "Government, police public should respond...आप के whatsapp पे जितने भी नंबर एवं ग्रुप हैं एक भी छूटने नही चाहिए, ये वीडियो सबको भेजिए ये वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए । वीडियो वायरल होने से काफी फ़र्क पड़ता है ओर कार्यवाही होती है जिसे दया न आये वो अपना मुंह (टाइपिंग) बंद रखे।"

(Government, police public should respond... no numbers and groups on your WhatsApp should be missed, send this video to everyone, this is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, the teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag, Valsad, share it so much that this teacher and school both get closed. When a video goes viral, it makes a lot of difference and action is taken. Those who don't feel pity after watching it keep their mouth (typing) shut.)

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A minor girl is thrashed by a Muslim teacher at DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. Neither the man in the video is a Muslim, nor the video belongs to any DPS school of Valsad.

On listening carefully to this video, "In the name of Jesus.." is clearly heard. After watching the whole video, it seems that it is a process of exorcism.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to a report of 10 February 2018 by the website Haribhoomi which carried screen grabs from the video.

Image Credit: Haribhoomi

The report states that the video belongs to an exorcism incident in Santoshi Nagar of Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It identifies the man who performed the exorcism as pastor Dinesh Sahu and the people surrounding them as the girl's family. Later, the accused was arrested under section 151.

We also find this report on a website named Lulluram.com dated 9 February 2018. According to the report, the accused Dinesh Sahu was beating the minor brutally, putting his hands and feet on the private part of her as a part of an exorcism. The minor's family members are seen cooperating in this work which was quite shocking.

Image Credit: Lalluram.com

This incident was also reported by Dainik Bhaskar then.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

The report mentioned that the accused pastor belonged to Chipli village, Kabirdham district and was involved in the same practices there for four years. His objectionable methods angered many people in his town and led him to flee to Santoshi Nagar. The girl thrashed in the video was a classmate of Sahu's daughter who went to the same school in Rajim.

The caption with the video seemed suspicious, so we further analyzed it. We did a Google search for DPS School Rajbagh and DPS School Rajbagh, Valsad. We found that DPS School Rajbagh is in Kathua, Jammu, and for the second, the search resulted in RMVM School of Valsad, Gujarat.

Image Credit: Google Maps


Image Credit: Google Maps

RMVM School of Valsad, Gujarat, has been in the news quite a few times for videos of teachers brutally hitting their students. In 2019, similar claims related to RMVM School of Valsad were earlier debunked by Alt News and Scroll.in.

To sum up, the video is shared with false claims. The man thrashing the girl is identified as Dinesh Sahu, and the video is of a 2018 incident that occurred in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Also, the name of a Jummu's DPS school is falsely related to Valsad, Gujarat.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Woman Saying She Has 18 Children Shared With False And Derogatory Remarks

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
Kathua 
Minor 
Pastor 
exorcism 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X