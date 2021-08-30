Old Video Of Man Thrashing Minor Girl Shared With False Claims

A video of a man thrashing a minor girl and dragging her through hair is shared on social media claiming that the man is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a Muslim teacher at DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad. In the one and a half minute-long video, the man can be seen inflicting physical harm on the girl while people around them are quietly watching him doing so.

The video is shared on Facebook. [Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature.]

The video is captioned, "Government, police public should respond...आप के whatsapp पे जितने भी नंबर एवं ग्रुप हैं एक भी छूटने नही चाहिए, ये वीडियो सबको भेजिए ये वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए । वीडियो वायरल होने से काफी फ़र्क पड़ता है ओर कार्यवाही होती है जिसे दया न आये वो अपना मुंह (टाइपिंग) बंद रखे।"

(Government, police public should respond... no numbers and groups on your WhatsApp should be missed, send this video to everyone, this is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, the teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag, Valsad, share it so much that this teacher and school both get closed. When a video goes viral, it makes a lot of difference and action is taken. Those who don't feel pity after watching it keep their mouth (typing) shut.)

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

A minor girl is thrashed by a Muslim teacher at DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. Neither the man in the video is a Muslim, nor the video belongs to any DPS school of Valsad.

On listening carefully to this video, "In the name of Jesus.." is clearly heard. After watching the whole video, it seems that it is a process of exorcism.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to a report of 10 February 2018 by the website Haribhoomi which carried screen grabs from the video.

The report states that the video belongs to an exorcism incident in Santoshi Nagar of Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It identifies the man who performed the exorcism as pastor Dinesh Sahu and the people surrounding them as the girl's family. Later, the accused was arrested under section 151.

We also find this report on a website named Lulluram.com dated 9 February 2018. According to the report, the accused Dinesh Sahu was beating the minor brutally, putting his hands and feet on the private part of her as a part of an exorcism. The minor's family members are seen cooperating in this work which was quite shocking.

This incident was also reported by Dainik Bhaskar then.



Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

The report mentioned that the accused pastor belonged to Chipli village, Kabirdham district and was involved in the same practices there for four years. His objectionable methods angered many people in his town and led him to flee to Santoshi Nagar. The girl thrashed in the video was a classmate of Sahu's daughter who went to the same school in Rajim.

The caption with the video seemed suspicious, so we further analyzed it. We did a Google search for DPS School Rajbagh and DPS School Rajbagh, Valsad. We found that DPS School Rajbagh is in Kathua, Jammu, and for the second, the search resulted in RMVM School of Valsad, Gujarat.





RMVM School of Valsad, Gujarat, has been in the news quite a few times for videos of teachers brutally hitting their students. In 2019, similar claims related to RMVM School of Valsad were earlier debunked by Alt News and Scroll.in.

To sum up, the video is shared with false claims. The man thrashing the girl is identified as Dinesh Sahu, and the video is of a 2018 incident that occurred in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Also, the name of a Jummu's DPS school is falsely related to Valsad, Gujarat.

