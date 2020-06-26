Fact Check

Fact Check: Misleading Tweet From Patanjali CEO Goes Viral As AYUSH Ministry's Approval For 'Coronil'

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that the Ministry of AYUSH Has Approved Patanjali's 'Coronil'.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   26 Jun 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Misleading Tweet From Patanjali CEO Goes Viral As AYUSH Ministry

Image credit: NDTV

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on June 23rd launched Corona kit with the medicines, "Coronil and Swasari", that claim 100 per cent favourable results during trials to treat COVID-19 patients.

Following the launch, AYUSH Ministry asked the company to stop advertising the medicine till the claims made in regard to it are duly examined, and has requested the concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of the medicine.

Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday, June 25, said the company has not done anything wrong while getting the licence for its claimed medicine to treat COVID-19. "We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people," Balkrishna said.

Now, social media is abuzz with the claim that the AYUSH Ministry has certified Coronil and said that the drug adheres to all rules and regulations. A copy of email correspondence has gone viral in connection to the incident.


The Logical Indian received a request to authenticate to the photograph of the email correspondence.


The claim on social media:






Claim:

Ministry of AYUSH Has Approved Patanjali's 'Coronil'.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Origin Of The False claim:

Balkrishna on June 24 shared a copy of an email sent to him by the AYUSH Ministry.

"News item related to "Shwashari Vati" & "Coronyl" for COVID 19 being publicized by Patanjali Yogapeetha, Haridwar – reg," reads the subject of the mail.

The CEO of Patanjali caption the letter as "The resolution of AYUSH controversy, finally!"

The term 'Resolution' could have misled people into believing that the approval for 'Coronil' came through.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the mail was just an acknowledgement from the Ministry of AYUSH. It said that the required documents have been submitted by Patanjali Ayurved.

The AYUSH Ministry on June 23 issued a statement saying that "Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined. Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19."

Below is the entire statement:

On 25t June, Vishwas News, a fact-checking website, talked to Dr. D.C Katoch, joint advisor in the Department of AYUSH on approval of Coronil. Dr. Katoch said the responsibility of approval of the medicine and its advertisements are a responsibility of state govt. He also said that the matter is still under investigation and no decision in regard to approval of the medicine hasn't been made yet.

Therefore, as of today, 'Coronil' is yet to receive approval.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

