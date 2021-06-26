Fact Check: Viral Video Of Man Adulterating Milk Is From Lahore, Pakistan

A milkman video is viral where hecan be seen mixing milk by putting his hand inside the container, and then he is also seen putting his mouth on the lid of the container.

A Twitter handle, @rishirajshanker, posted the video with a claim that the man is spitting inside the milk container and is adding water to the milk.

"देख लीजिए क्या चल रहा है खुलेआम सड़कों पर #पानी मिलाते हैं और शायद लगता है दूध के #कंटेनर में यह #थूक भी रहे हैं अब तो दूधवाला भी #सनातनी ढूंढना पड़ेगा...

#थूक_जिहादी_शांतिदूत"

(Translation: "See what is going on, they are openly mixing water in it on the roads and it seems that they are also spitting in the milk container, now even the milkman, we will have to find a Sanatani")

The post is shared on Facebook from the username Bishnu Prasad Mishra, with a caption, "खुलेआम सड़कों पर पानी मिलाते हैं और लगता है दूध के कंटेनर में यह थूक रहे! "



(Translation: Openly mixing water and looks like they are spitting in a container of milk! )

The caption also includes, "They should be booked under Section 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the IPC, which provides for a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of Rs 1,000 or both."

Claim:

The man seen mixing water in milk is from India.

Fact-Check:

The Logical Indian team has found that the viral video of the man mixing water in milk is from Pakistan and not from India.

We did keyword research of the video, where we found that the video was shared on June 16, 2021, on Twitter, claiming that the video is from Lahore. The users shared the video with a caption written in Urdu: "لاہور میں خالص دودھ تیار کیا جا رہا ہے۔ نوٹ: وڈیو کا آخری ایکنڈ سونے پے سہاگہ ہے۔"

(Translation: Pure milk is being produced in Lahore. Note: The last second of the video is golden.)

لاہور میں خالص دودھ تیار کیا جا رہا ہے۔

نوٹ: وڈیو کا آخری ایکنڈ سونے پے سہاگہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Kbuc0gGm4g — Basit (@bpk69) June 16, 2021

The other Twitter user, @Naseem Khera has posted the video on her Twitter handle.



The video was further shared on some Pakistani YouTube channels and Facebook pages with Urdu captions.

On the tempo, there is the company's name "SIWA CARGO LOADER," we found that the company is from Pakistan and not from India. There are old posts of vehicles manufactured by Cargo on the Company's Pakistan Website and YouTube.





Conclusion:

The claim that went viral on Social Media is misleading as the video of the milkman caught adulterating the milk is not from India. We couldn't verify the exact location of where the video is from.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.