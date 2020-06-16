Fact Check: Viral Video Shows New Zealand Healthcare Workers Celebrating After Defeating COVID-19?

Today, New Zealand has two new cases of coronavirus, ending a 24-day run of no new infections in the country. The patients came from US. New Zealand on June 8 discharged its supposedly last COVID-19 patient and lifted all domestic restrictions as the country had defeated the deadly virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she danced around her living room when she was informed about the success.

"We are confident we have eliminated the transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now," she said, at a time when the world is grappling with the fast-spreading COVID-19. In light of this, a video has gone viral on social media which shows a group of medical professionals walking out of a corridor and removing their surgical caps in joy.

The video ends with two of these medical professional shutting the door of the corridor followed by applause from others.

The video is being shared with the claim that this is the video of the corona ward being shut after the last patient was discharged in New Zealand. The Logical Indian received the video in its WhatsApp Fact Check number.





"I wish this scene was seen soon in India. The Corona ward was closed today after the last corona passant was cured in New Zealand and all patients have recovered," reads the caption of one such post. The video has been shared several times on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.





काश ये द्रश्य इण्डिया में जल्द देखने को मिले🙏🙏

न्यूज़ीलैंड में आखरी कोरोना पेसेन्ट ठीक होने के बाद आज कोरोना वार्ड बन्द कर दिया गया और सभी मरीज ठीक हो गये है। 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5q9av12oR5 — Vijay Jain ( विजय जैन ) (@jainvijay_ind) June 11, 2020









Claim:



Video of medical professionals celebrating is from New Zealand. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A "visititaly" logo is visible at the top right corner of the video. A related search on Facebook led to a page by the same name.





The logo of the Facebook page (top) matches the logo (bottom) which appears at the end of the viral video.













The video was uploaded by this page on June 8.

"Matera's hospital closes last coronavirus ward," reads the caption of the video.



Where Is Matera? Matera is located in the region of Basilicata, southern Italy. Below is a screenshot of the map showing the exact location of Matera:





The video was also posted on the Facebook page, Matera News on June 5.

"#Matera : at Madonna delle Grazie headphones in the air and Coronavirus department closure! Here is the joy of those who remained at the forefront during the emergency (Translated to English)," reads the caption of the video.

Madonna delle Grazie is the name of a hospital located in Matera. Below is a screenshot from of a site of the hospital taken from google maps:





Below is a comparison between screenshots from the viral video (top) and a photo of the hospital taken from google maps (bottom) :













Therefore, the viral video is from Italy and not New Zealand.



Actual Video Of New Zealand Celebrating Over Defeating COVID-19



