Media Outlets Shared Scripted Video Of Groom Beaten Up For Dowry Demand As Real

A video of an elderly man beating up a man dressed like a groom with sandals is doing round on social media. The elderly man was identified as Bride's father. Linking this incident to a dowry case, people on social media claimed a groom was beaten up by his father-in-law with a sandal for demanding a motorcycle in dowry.

Versha Singh, a journalist associated with Dainik Jagran shared this video and wrote, "When the son-in-law asked for a motorcycle in dowry, the father-in-law hit him with slippers in front of everyone. Video viral on social media."

दहेज में सिर्फ मोटरसाइकिल ही तो मांगी थी , ससुर जी ने क्या हाल कर दिया! pic.twitter.com/lih3pg8F1i — हम लोग We The People (@ajaychauhan41) May 8, 2023

Media channels like AajTak, ABP Bihar, News18, India TV, etc. also shared this video on their social media channels with a similar claim.

















It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A groom was beaten up by his father-in-law with a sandal for demanding a motorcycle in dowry.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and made for entertainment purposes.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using InVid tool, we came across the extended version of viral video uploaded on a YouTube channel named Maithili Bazar dated May 2021. At 2:50 seconds of timestamp, one can see the viral footage. The description of the video mentions the names of the actors acting in it. It suggested that the video is scripted.





In further investigation, we delved into the background of Sunil Suman, one of the artists mentioned in the video description, who portrayed the groom. We stumbled upon his Facebook profile where his bio indicates that he is an actor for the Maithili Bazar YouTube channel. Also, under the occupation section on Facebook, it is mentioned that he is the chairman of the aforementioned channel.



We then look after the 'About Us' section of the 'Maithili Bazar' YouTube channel. According to the information, Maithili Bazar is a popular channel in Maithili language, where comedy videos are uploaded for entertainment purposes. The description reads, "Maithili Bazar is an official YouTube channel, that provides you with the new Maithili comedy video for entertainment. You see all the videos in our channel and enjoy it a lot."

It suggests that the viral video is scripted and made for entertainment purposes. The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is scripted and made for entertainment purposes. The original video was uploaded back in May 2021 on a YouTube channel named "Maithili Bazar". Hence, the viral claim is false.

