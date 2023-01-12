Media Outlets Falsely Claim That A Muslim Man Stabbed A Delhi Cop To Death

Following the gruesome murder of a 57-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Shambhu Dayal, was circulated by media outlets alleging that a person from the Muslim community murdered him.

On January 4, Delhi Police ASI Shambhu Dayal was stabbed multiple times while trying to capture a man who was accused of stealing a phone. In a viral CCTV video, he can be seen being stabbed repeatedly. Dayal sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Delhi's BLK Hospital, where he passed away on January 8.

Right-wing media outlet Sudarshan News shared a broadcast on January 8, 2023, going over the details of the case while alleging that a person named "Mohammed Anish" is the accused in the case.

The Twitter post is captioned, "Now the police are also unsafe in Mayapuri of the capital Delhi… Warrior brutally killed with knives, ASI Shambhu Dayal succumbs to Jihadis."

Times Now Navbharat also shared the same CCTV footage of the ASI being brutally assaulted, claiming that Mohammad Anis stabbed him. Media outlet NDTV also published a broadcast with the same claim.





News outlets AajTak, Zee News, and ABP News also called the accused Mohammed Anees in their digital story and TV news broadcast.









Several Twitter personalities affiliated with Sudarshan News such as Sagar Kumar, Mahesh Kumar Srivastava, and Ashish Vyas shared images of a person lying in a bed, allegedly the decreased Delhi police officer with the claim that 'Jihadi Mohammed Anish' is the accused in the case.







The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The accused belongs to the Hindu community.

We conducted a keyword search with terms related to the incident, which threw up a report by The Times of India published on January 11, 2023. The Times of India report notes that the accused, named 'Anish,' had stabbed the Delhi ASI in the neck, chest, stomach, and back. The report does not specify the religion of the accused



An Indian Express published on January 9, 2023, noted that ASI Shambhu Dayal was stabbed in West Delhi's Mayapuri around 4 pm on January 4, while taking a thief to the police station. He was admitted to BLK Hospital but died during treatment.

The Indian Express quotes a Delhi police officer stating that the accused, Mayapuri resident Anish Raj (24), severely assaulted Dayal.

We accessed the First Information Report (FIR). We found that the accused has been arrested under Sections Sections 27, 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act,186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (causing voluntary hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

We also came across a tweet by the Delhi Police published on January 11, 2023. The tweet reads, "The name of the accused who killed ASI Shambhu Dayal is Anish Raj, son of Prahlad Raj. He is a criminal. He attacked the ASI with a knife while he was being caught after stealing a mobile phone. The matter is not communal. Some handles are spreading wrong and misleading information on social media."



ASI शंभु दयाल की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी का नाम अनीश राज, पुत्र -प्रह्लाद राज है। यह एक अपराधी है। मोबाइल फोन चोरी के आरोप में पकड़ने के दौरान इसने ASI पर चाकू से हमला किया था। मामला सांप्रदायिक नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया में कुछ हैंडल्स द्वारा गलत व भ्रामक जानकारी दी जा रही है। — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 11, 2023

We found that the accused in the murder of Delhi ASI Shambhu Dayal is Anish Raj, who is not from the Muslim community. Media outlets such as Sudarshan News and AajTak circulated the claim in a misleading manner.

