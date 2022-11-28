All section
Caste discrimination
No, Saudi Arabian Players Are Not Getting Rolls Royce For Their Win Against Argentina In World Cup; Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: FIFA World Cup, Rolls Royce, Times Nows

Fact Check

No, Saudi Arabian Players Are Not Getting Rolls Royce For Their Win Against Argentina In World Cup; Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

India,  28 Nov 2022 12:05 PM GMT

The Saudi Arabian footballer Saleh Al-Shehri and the football coach of Saudi Arabia, Herve Renard, both refuted the claims.

Following Saudi Arabia's historic win against Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, claims are circulating on news media regarding the distribution of Rolls Royce to each member of the Saudi Arabian squad. The claims allege that the royal family would present the Saudi Arabian World Cup squad with a Rolls Royce to each member, with the promise allegedly being made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Claim:

News websites such as Times Now, Hindustan Times, Business Today, NDTV, Free Press Journal, Tv9 Bharatvarsh, ABP Live, India.com, Mirror, and Daily Mail posted the claim in the form of articles on their websites.

Image Credit: Times Now


Image Credit: Business Today


Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: Free Press Journal


Image Credit: Mail Online

Social media pages such as Zee MP Chattisgarh, Bleachers Report and Times Now Navbharat circulated it.


Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The Saudi Arabian football team coach has denied the viral claim.

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by the New York Post, which contained a quote by Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard. In the report published on November 26, 2022, Renard denied that the royal family was gifting the Saudi Arabian team Rolls Royce after their win over Argentina.

The report quotes Renard refuting the claims by saying, "We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport, and it is not the time to get something at this moment. We only have played one game, have two very important [group stage] games, and we are hoping for some more."

In the report, he added, "I don't know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play. The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2."

Image Credit: NewYork Post

We also came across a Siasat Daily report which also notes that the claim is false. The report published on November 26, 2022, states that Saudi Arabian football player Saleh Al-Shehri refuted rumours that the Saudi national team were being gifted luxury cars.

Image Credit: Siasat.com

The Siasat Daily report contains a tweet from a journalist with the handle @kalafaldossry with Sabq, an electronic newspaper based out of Saudi Arabia. The tweet contains a video from a press conference where Andrew Dylan, an English journalist, asks Saudi Arabia player Saleh Al-Shehri whether the Rolls Royce car gift claim was true.

The interaction goes as follows.

Journalist: "I read a story today that as a reward for your fabulous win over Argentina, every player in the Saudi national team has been given the gift of a Rolls-Royce car. Can you confirm this news? And if yes, what colour did you choose for your car?"

Al-Shehri responded to the question with a smile, saying, "It's not true. We are here to serve our country and do our best. This is our greatest achievement, and that's the reward for us."

Conclusion:

Media outlets such as Times Now News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and NDTV circulated the false claim that the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would be gifting royal cars to Saudi Arabian players after their win against Argentina. The Saudi Arabian footballer Saleh Al-Shehri and the football coach of Saudi Arabia, Herve Renard, both refuted the claim. Thus, we can conclude that the viral claim regarding Rolls-Royce is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Muslims Assault Former Soldier For Objecting Against Namaz In Train? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!

