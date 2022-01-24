Mazar Being Built Over Shiv Temple In Jaipur? Sudarshan News Shares Video With False Communal Spin

A video of Sudarshan News is going viral on social media with a claim that a Mazar has been built over Shiv Temple in Jaipur. Sudarshan news uploaded a two-part video on its official Twitter handle on January 21, 2022. In the first part of the viral video, a man is seen standing in front of a temple, claiming that a Shiv Mandir has been shut by the Devsthan Vibhag and Congress led- Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The man in the video can be heard saying, "सब लोग जुड़ जाइए एक बार, यहाँ पर शिव पंचायत स्थापित है और यहाँ पर शिव जी की पूजा अर्चना नहीं हो रही है। अशोक गेहलोत सरकार में ताले लगाए जा चुके है मंदिर के और ठीक इसी के ऊपर मज़ार बना दी गयी है, जो की घोर निंदनीय है। ... "

[English Translation: "Everyone joins once, Shiv Panchayat is established here and worship of Shiva is not being done here. Locks have been put under the Congress led- Ashok Gehlot government and a Mazar has been built right on top of this. It is highly condemnable..."]

In the second part of the viral video, a pan shot of the front side of the temple is shown where the focus is on the Mazar built on top of a temple.



The video is viral with a caption- जयपुर के शिव मंदिर पर मजार जिहाद ! ताला लगाकर मंदिर में बनाई जा रही मजार !

[English Translation: Mazar Jihad at a Shiv Mandir of Jaipur! A tomb is being built in the temple by locking it!]

We also found a news report of Sudarshan News alleging a conspiracy of converting a temple into a Mosque by the Gehlot government.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Bharat Sharma, a member of Dharohar Bachao Samiti also posted this video on Facebook on January 19. Before that, he had posted an event link in which he mentioned that Dharohar Bachao Samiti will lodge FIR against this Mazar.

The video is being shared on Facebook.



Claim:



Mazar is being built over Shiv Mandir in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Mazar has not been built recently but has been there for over 40 years.

We observed the video carefully and noticed the temple's name, which is "Mandir Shri Lakshmi Narayan Ji (Bai Ji) temple". On searching it on google, we found that this temple is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

We did an open keyword search and found several stock images agencies like Shutterstock, Alamy and Dreamstime have carried an image of the Mandir Shri Lakshmi Narayan Ji (Bai Ji) in which the Mazar can be spotted.



On searching more, we found several images uploaded on Google Maps in which the Mazar can be spotted. It is to be noted that these images were taken in 2019, which means that Mazar was not built recently as claimed in the viral video. Below you can see the images.

On doing a keyword search we came across a vlog uploaded on YouTube in which Mazar is clearly visible. The donation box next to Mazar reads, "Sayed Chandi Wale Baba Chiragi...." At 6:45 of the timestamp, one can see the Mazar in the video.

Taking a clue from it, we did an open keyword search and found a video uploaded on YouTube dated May 2017. In this video, we can see footage of the Mazar clearly. According to the video, this Mazaar is an example of communal harmony as people from both the community (Hindus & Muslims) come to Dargah every Thursday and offer their prayers. This video also mentioned that the Mazar is 40-50 years old.

We also contacted Anand Kumar Shrivastava, Jaipur Police Commissoner, regarding the viral videos. While talking to The Logical Indian, Anand Kumar Srivastava said, "The news is unnecessarily highlighted in different contexts, and it is 200% fake news. This temple came into the spotlight because someone posted a picture of the temple on Twitter. As far as I know, according to the records, there has been no changes in the temple since 1975".

After this Shrine controversy, the green Chadar has been removed. However, the Shrine still remains there. When we asked Jaipur Commissoner about the Chadar, he said was unaware of it. But as seen in the recent video, the Chadar has been removed after the police complaint done by Dharohar Bachao Samiti at the Manak Chowk Police station.



The Logical Indian Fact Check team could not independently verify when this Mazar was constructed. However, it is evident from our investigation that the Mazar is not constructed recently as claimed by Sudarshan news. The videos and images available on the internet suggest that the Mazar is almost 40-50 years old. Also, the claim that Mazar was built over Shiva Mandir is false.



