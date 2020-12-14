Fact Check: No, BSP Chief Mayawati Has Not Submitted Any Memorandum To UP Governor Anandiben Patil Over New Farm Laws

An image of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, along with the Governor of the state, Anandiben Patil, is being shared on social media in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

The image is viral with the claim that Mayawati gave a memorandum to UP Governor regarding the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

The post is being shared with the caption, "आज दिनांक 8/12/2020 को बसपा सुप्रीमो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उ प्र आदरनीया बहन कु मायावती जी ने राजभवन जाकर राज्यपाल आदरनीय आनंदी बेन पटेल जी को ज्ञापन सौंपा किसानो के सम्मान में बहेन जी आयी मैदान में जय भीम बसपा जिन्दाबाद." (Which translates in English as, "Today, on 8/12/2020, BSP supremo and the former Chief Minister of UP Honorable sister Mayawati ji went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Honorable Governor Anandi Ben Patel. Bahin ji came in the field in honour of farmers. Jai Bhim! BSP Jindabad!")

आज दिनांक 8/12/2020 को बसपा सुप्रीमो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उ प्र आदरनीया बहन कु मायावती जी ने राजभवन जाकर राज्यपाल आदरनीय... Posted by Dinesh Mourya on Tuesday, 8 December 2020

The post is viral on Facebook.









Claim:

The BSP chief, Mayawati, met with the UP Governor, Anandiben Patil, and submitted a memorandum to her regarding farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search of the image and found the same image was published by Hindustan Times on December 7, 2019. According to the report, "Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to use her constitutional powers to tackle rising crime against women in the state."





The same photo was also tweeted by ANI mentioning the meeting of Mayawati and Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan over cases of crime against women.

We also were not able to find any reports of Mayawati meeting Anandiben Patel over the new farm laws.

We also found Mayawati's tweet on farm ordinances showing her resentment towards it. She has tweeted, "कृषि से सम्बंधित तीन नये कानूनों की वापसी को लेकर पूरे देश भर में किसान आन्दोलित हैं व उनके संगठनों ने दिनांक 8 दिसम्बर को ''भारत बंद'' का जो एलान किया है, बी.एस.पी उसका समर्थन करती है। साथ ही, केन्द्र से किसानों की माँगों को मानने की भी पुनः अपील।" (Which translates in English as, "Farmers are agitated all over the country for the withdrawal of three new laws related to agriculture and the BSP supports the declaration of "Bharat Bandh" by their organizations on 8 December. At the same time, we also appeal to the center to accept the demands of the farmers.")

Hence, an old image is being circulated with the fake claim of Mayawati meeting Anandiben Patel over the farm laws.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Of Sikhs Sloganeering, 'Nara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar', Is Not From Farmers' Protest In Delhi