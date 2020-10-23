Fact Check: Video Of A Maulvi Getting Slapped For Molesting A Woman On Bus In Pakistan Revived In India

A video in which a Maulvi is being slapped in a bus and later being called out by a woman accusing him of misbehaving with her is being shared among Indian social media users.

The video is shared with the caption, "Madarsa's Maulvi molested a girl on moving bus! The girl slapped the maulvi and made him apologize for his actions. Salute to the brave sister (Translated from Hindi)". The caption doesn't provide the location of the video thus giving an impression that it is from India.

The post was trending on Twitter as well.





Twitter user Om Praksh Rawat also shared the post from his handle.

Video of Maulvi molesting a girl in moving bus is from India.



The video is misleading.

The Logical Indian searched the keyword, 'maulvi harass girl in bus' on Twitter and found an article published in Pakistan Today.









The same story was also published in Express Tribune on September 26, 2019. According to the report, the video is from a bus commuting between Multan to Islamabad. The woman in the video was allegedly sexually harassed. The report also said, "The lady initially did not feel the sensations until she did not feel her dupatta being taken away.". Later she felt a force on her body and then she figured out that the maulvi was allegedly molesting her after which she thrashed him.

Thus, the video that has gone viral is an old video from Pakistan.

A