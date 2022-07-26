Viral Video Is Of Maulana Giving Arms Training In Madrassa? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claims

A video of a group of children firing with a 315-bore rifle is going viral on social media. In the viral video, an elderly man can be seen loading the rifle while the youth can be seen alternately coming and firing in the air. While sharing this video, users on social media have claimed that the viral video is from a Madrassa of Pratapgarh where the maulana is giving training to students to use weapons.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मदरसों में बच्चों को कलम की जगह सिखाया जा रहा राइफल चलाना। वीडियो हो रहा तेजी से वायरल प्रतापगढ़ जिले के कंधई थाना गोपालपुर इब्राहिमपुर का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो@Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath @pratapgarhpol."

[English Translation: In Madrassas, children are being taught to use a rifle instead of a pen. Video is becoming increasingly viral. It is said that the viral video is from Kandhai police station in Gopalpur Ibrahimpur of Pratapgarh district. @Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath @pratapgarhpol.]

Another user wrote, "कंधई थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत गोपालपुर में मदरसों में बच्चों को राइफल चलाना सिखाया जा रहा है, वीडियो में आप साफ तौर पर देख सकते कि हैं कि हबीबी किस तरह से राइफल को लोड करके बच्चों के हाथों में थमा रहा है और हर्ष फायरिंग करने का आदेश दे रहा है."

[English Translation: In Gopalpur under the Kandhai police station area, children are being taught to operate rifles in Madrassas. In the video, you can clearly see how Habibi is loading the rifle and handing it over to the children and Harsh is ordering to fire.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Many YouTube channels also shared this video with a similar claim.

Claim:

A viral video shows Maulana training students to use weapons in the Pratapgarh's Madrassa.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The viral video is not from a Madrassa.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes, leading us to a Jagran report dated 21 July 2022, in which a still of the viral video can be seen. The viral video is from Gopalpur village of Kandhai, Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, a man dressed like Sheikh had come to a marriage ceremony organised in a village where he trained the youths to use rifles. SO Dilippur Dharmendra Singh said that the viral video is from Gopalpur village, and action will be taken to identify the accused.

We also found the still of the viral video in an Amar Ujala, Lokmat, News18 Hindi reportAmar Ujala, Lokmat, News18 Hindi. According to the report, the viral video was shot during Bakrid. It is to be noted that nowhere in reports mentioned that the children in the viral video are students of Madrassa or that training to use rifles was given to them. After the video went viral, police arrested two people identified as Intezaar Hussain and Gulzaar Hussain. An FIR also has been registered against the two.

On searching more, we also found the official statement of Pratapgarh ASP, Dr SP Singh, on this case. The caption of the tweet reads, "In connection with the viral video of air firing in Ibrahimpur, Gopalpur village of Kandhai police station area of Pratapgarh district, prompt action was taken by the police station Kandhai under the strict direction of Superintendent of Police Pratapgarh @satpal_IPS Byte of ASP (E), Pratapgarh@dr_spsingh9 in this regard." According to the video, two people have been arrested by the police in this case, and the process of arms licence cancellation has been initiated. It is to be noted that Police did not mention any madrasa or Maulana angle in their statement. Below you can see the video.

Our investigation shows that the claim of Maulana training students to use weapons in the Pratapgarh's madrassa is false. The viral video is indeed from Pratapgarh, but it was from a marriage ceremony. Pratapgarh Police did not mention any angle of rifle training given by Muslim clerics in madrassas. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video

