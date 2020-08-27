Fact Check: Did Mark Zuckerberg Say 'Jai Shri Ram' Is Written On Facebook Over 200 Crore Times?

A graphic is doing the rounds on social media which says that Mark Zuckerberg has said that everyday over 200 crore times 'Jay Shri Ram' are written on Facebook.





Similar posts were found earlier this month around the time of the Bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" or a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The viral graphic uses pictures of the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg and Hindu God Ram. The translated version of the text reads "Jai Shri Ram is written more than 200 crore times on Facebook every day, says Facebook inventor Zuckerberg."

Mark Zuckerberg claims that each and every day at least 200 CRORES "Jai Shri Ram" are written on Facebook. Let's add a few more thousands here please. Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram!! pic.twitter.com/ZPi3o3DFaR — Biswajit Roy 🇮🇳 (@biswajitroy2009) August 2, 2020





How many time's Jai Shri Ram on Face Book as dates are near FB CDO Mark Zuckerberg says figure pic.twitter.com/RxVsrvrtEy — Bhupendra (@Bhupendra26) August 3, 2020















Mark Zuckerberg stated that 'Jai Shri Ram' is written more than 200 crore times on Facebook every day. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such official statement was found on Facebook founder's social media accounts. Further, news reports mentioning such statistics were also not found. Facebook's Blog newsroom which updates on the latest news, announcements and media resources from the Facebook company, too did not show up any such result for 'Jai Shri Ram'.





On checking for the phrase 'Jai Shri Ram' on Google trends it shows that the chant was the most popular at the start of August.







However, a sharp decline in popularity was also noted after that period.







Reportedly, ahead of the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple, #JaiShreeRam, #RamMandir were trending on Twitter.

