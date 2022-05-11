Did Manish Sisodia Accept Aam Aadmi Party As Worst Party In People's Survey? No, viral Video Is Edited

A video of Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia is going viral on social media. Th viral video is of Manish Sisodia speaking during a press conference, where he can be heard saying that AAP conducted a survey two weeks ago in which they asked three questions to the public.

1. The first one was, which party causes riots to which 91% of people replied that it is the Aam Aadmi Party that causes riots and hooliganism in this country.

2. The second question was, which party has most goons and most illiterate people to which 89% of people replied Aam Aadmi Pary.

3. The third question was which party has the most honest people to which 73% of people voted for the Bharatiya Janata Paty.

While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that Manish Sisodia accepted that the Aam Aadmi Party is the worst party in people's eyes.

Nighat Abbas, spokesperson of BJP Delhi retweeted a Twitter user's tweet and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "सच बोला पहली बार सिसोदिया जी ने."

[English Translation: Sisodia Ji spoke the truth for the first time.]

A Twitter user wrote, सच बोला पहली बार सिसोदिया जी ने | मनीष सिसोदिया जी ने खुद से कहा है कि आम आदमी पार्टी दंगे करवाती है इसका मतलब दिल्ली में??

[English Translation: Sisodia ji spoke truth for the first time. Did Manish Sisodia ji say that Aam Aadmi Party organizes riots in Delhi...?]

Another user wrote, "साथियों, यह वीडियो जरूर देखना चाहिए। मनीष सिसोदिया ने खुद ही किया खतरनाक खुलासा। अब तो आप और आपकी बाप कांग्रेस दोनों का बहम निकल जाना चाहिए."

[English Translation: Friends, must watch this video. Manish Sisodia himself made a dangerous disclosure. Now the misconception of both AAP and AAP's father Congress should be gone.]

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia accepted that the Aam Aadmi Party is the worst party.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found that there were too many cuts in the video. Also, the audio and lip movement of Manish Sisodia is not synced properly.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original extended version of the viral video uploaded on official YouTube channel of Aam Aadmi Party dated 04 May 2022. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "AAP के Mega Survey में 91% लोगों ने माना कि BJP दंगा करवाती है."[English Translation: In AAP's Mega Survey, 91% people believed that BJP organizes riots: Manish Sisodia.]

In this video, Manish Sisodia can be heard saying, "Two weeks backz we had done a survey in which we asked three questions. 11 lakh 54 thousand 231 people were interviewed in this survey. So in two weeks, we have got astonishing results. This is a survey of the people of Delhi. In this, we asked three questions to the public, which party causes riots and hooliganism across the country? The second question was which party have the most number of goons and illiterate people and in which party there are decent, educated and honest people. The public understands very clearly that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that causes riots in this country, the Bharatiya Janata Party does the hooliganism. 91% of people said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is involved in "goondagiri" and riots. 8 per cent of the people said Congress and one per cent said others. The second question was, which party has the most hooligans and illiterate people. So look at the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party that 89% of the people say that the BJP has the highest number of dumb hooligans and illiterate people, 5 per cent Congress, 2 per cent AAP, and 4 per cent others. The third question was, which party has the most decent, educated and honest people, to which 73 per cent people said AAP, Congress 15 per cent, BJP 10 per cent and other stands for two per cent. The survey was done over phone calls and in the form of a field survey."

At 1:02 of the timestamp, one can see the footage similar to the viral video.

On searching more, we also found the same figure and data on a tweet by Manish Sisodia. The caption of the tweet reads in English, "Result of the survey of 11.5 lakh people in Delhi: Who spreads riots and hooliganism? 91% BJP, 8% Cong, 1% Others. Which party has the most goons? 89% BJP, 5% Cong, 2% AAP, 4% Others. Who is the party of decent educated people? 73% AAP, 15% Cong, 10% BJP, 2% Others. Everyone believes that BJP is a party of goons."

दिल्ली में 11.5 लाख लोगो के survey का नतीजा:



दंगे और गुंडई कौन फैलाता है?

91% BJP, 8% Cong, 1% अन्य



किस पार्टी में सबसे ज्यादा गुंडे?

89% BJP, 5% Cong, 2% AAP, 4% अन्य



शरीफ शिक्षित लोगो की पार्टी कौन?

73% AAP, 15% Cong, 10% BJP, 2% अन्य



सब मानते है - BJP गुंडों की पार्टी है। https://t.co/R8an4KqsAS — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2022

He had also shared the original video on his Twitter handle on May 4 as well with caption, "Addressing an Important Press Conference."

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/FKcTSxnzDc — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of Manish Sisodia accepting AAP as the worst party in people's survey is false. The viral video is edited through some software. Manish Sisodia claimed that in a survey done by the AAP, BJP has been described as the party which causes riots and hooliganism across the country. Hence, the viral claim is false.

