No, Man popular For His 'Mandir Chahiye' Slogan Is Not Dead

Social media users are claiming that the man popular for his 'Mandir Wahi Chahiye' slogan is dead due to coronavirus.

All those who are a fan of social media memes might still remember the man from Scoop Whoop's 2019 video where a man in a dramatic way said, "Pehle mandir chahiye, Sadak nahi chahiye, roti nahi chahiye...mandir chahiye"(Which translates in English as, "First we need Temple, We do not need roads, we do not need food, we need temple"). He had made the above remark at a rally called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The clip of the video was very popular in 2019 and became a viral meme of the year.

Now, many social media users are claiming that the man passed away due to coronavirus as there is no adequate health infrastructure in India. People are mocking him by saying that he wanted the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple instead of healthcare facilities, and now he is dead as the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed in the nation during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

वीडियो में जो महान शख्स चीख चीख के कह रहा है ,

सड़क नहीं चाहिये.....

रोटी नहीं चाहिए...

सिर्फ मंदिर चाहिये....

अब इस बेचारे की कोरोना से मौत हो गई हॉस्पिटल और डॉक्टर के आभाव के कारण pic.twitter.com/KWvQslArnR — priyanshi (@priyanshi_life) May 19, 2021

The posts claiming his death are widely shared on Facebook.





The post is also widely shared on Twitter.

ये जो साहब आंखे फाड़ के कहते थे हमें स्कूल नही चाहिए हमें अस्पताल नही चाहिये हमें मंदिर चाहिये मन्दिर!

ऑक्सीजन ना मिलने से इनकी लखनऊ में मौत हो गई। इस समय क्या काम आता भाई अभी समय है भारत को बचा लो अंधभक्ति से pic.twitter.com/7RtqpWuPnA — Govind Jha (@GovindJ46286752) May 18, 2021

Claim:

The man who claimed he wants Ayodhya Ram temple over road and food is dead.

Fact Check:

A Facebook user Ravinder Singh Negi, posted on social media to defy the claim that the man is dead. Negi posted, "Those who have declared a living man dead for demeaning Hindu religion must feel ashamed. My friend Jitu Gupta Ji is a social worker from Patparganj Vidhan Sabha Delhi, who is completely fit and fine. He has no disease and is at his home. Someone has published a rumour of his death. We will file an FIR against the one who has created the hoax."

The Logical Indian spoke to Negi, who said that Jeetu Gupta is his close friend and he is alive. He also shared his number with us.

The Logical Indian contacted Jeetu Gupta, who said, "I am alive, fit and fine. My family is disturbed. For the past three days, my family members have not slept properly as people are calling and asking about my death." He also said that people are saying that he died in Lucknow, but he is in Delhi and never visited Lucknow. Gupta also shared his video with us.

Hence, the viral content claiming that Jeetu Gupta is dead is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Shared As Israeli Police Killing Palestinian Boy Amid Recent Conflict