Man Insulting Indian Flag Is Siraj Raisani, Leader Of Balochistan Awami Party, Not Haroon Bilour

A photo of a man disrespecting the Indian flag is viral on social media. In the picture, a man is seen sitting with the Indian national flag wrapped around his shoe. Sharing this photo on social media, it is being claimed that this person is Pakistani politician Haroon Bilour who was killed in a bomb blast.

Facebook user Shailendra Shukla while sharing this photo on Facebook wrote a caption in Hindi, "हमारा तिरंगा पैरो में लपेट के रखा था पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय लोकसभा संख्या 74 के उम्मीदवार हारून विलोर को आतंकवादियों ने बम विस्फोट कर उडा दिया, बधाईयाँ".

Its English translation reads, "He wrapped our tricolour on his feet. Pakistan's National Lok Sabha No. 74 candidate Haroon Bilour was blown up by the terrorists by bombing..!! Congratulations".





The image is viral on Facebook.



The image is widely shared on Twitter as well.



हमारा तिरंगा पैरो में लपेट के रखा था इस पाकिस्तानी ने।

पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय लोकसभा संख्या 74 के उम्मीदवार हारून विलोर को आतंकवादियों ने बम विस्फोट कर उडा दिया। इसका जन्म ही फटने के लिए हुआ था तो यह फट गया।

लख लख बधाइयां। pic.twitter.com/47caUkiCJB — Amit Pathak Bhai (@APyacoindia) July 19, 2021

Claim:

The man in the image insulting the Indian flag is Pakistani Politician Haroon Bilour.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We did a Google reverse image search of this image and found that the image is not of Pakistan's Lok Sabha candidate Haroon Bilour but of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Siraj Raisani. We found an old tweet in which the same picture has been used and the person seen in the picture has been described as Siraj Raisani.

#LongLivePakistan 🇵🇰#OurShaheedOurPride



Lion Of Balochistan And Pride Of Pakistan Nawabzada Siraj Khan Raisani Shaheed Will Be Awarded With Tamgha E Shuja'at On Pakistan Day.

His Son @SonOfShaheed Will Receive This Honor On Shaheed's Behalf. pic.twitter.com/uPge1KbL2y — Muhammad Sufyan Khan (@VoiceOfSufyan) March 13, 2019

Taking a hint from these tweets, we did a keyword search by the name 'Siraj Raisani' and we found many news reports. A report of the Firstpost website dated 14 July 2018 said that in the year 2018, during a rally for the Lok Sabha elections in Pakistan, there was a huge bomb blast in Balochistan. About 133 people were killed in this accident and around 200 were injured. Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani was also killed in the same attack. This viral picture is also seen in a report published on the DNA website in 2018.

After his death, Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG of Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) shared his pictures. In the pictures, Siraj is seen standing on top of the flag of India.

Salute to our national hero #SirajRaisani. A truly proud Pakistani who made enemies of Pakistan afraid. Your passion, mission & message shall be carried forward. We owe you, and we shall not let your sacrifice go waste. Welcome to the great family of 'Martyred sons of Pakistan'. pic.twitter.com/SIvs8j6MGp — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) July 13, 2018

However, on July 11 of the same year, a suicide attack took place in Peshawar during an election rally. In this attack, the leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) of Pakistan, Haroon Bilour, was also killed. Both these attacks took place a few days before the Lok Sabha elections in Pakistan. Elections were to be held that year from 25 July 2018.

Thus, we find that the person insulting the Indian flag is Siraj Raisani, leader of Balochistan Awami Party, not Haroon Bilour. However, Haroon Bilour also died in a suicide attack but he has nothing to do with this photo. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav Promised To Build Babri Masjid? No, The Viral Tweet Is Fake