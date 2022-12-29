This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Thrashing His Hindu Girlfriend? No, Video Viral With False Love Jihad Angle

[Warning: Visuals may be distressing. Reader discretion is advised.]

A disturbing video of a man mercilessly beating a girl has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the man can be seen grabbing the woman's hand, followed by an argument between them. Later, he slammed her on the ground and thrashed her till she loses her consciousness. Giving this video a communal spin, people on social media claimed that the man in the viral video is from the Muslim community who thrashed a Hindu girl.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "मां - बाप, समाज* के लाख समझाने के बाद भी *'मेरा अब्दुल वैसा नहीं है'* कहने वाली हिन्दू लड़कियों के साथ कुछ ऐसा ही होता है , *हां हो सकता है अंदाज़ कुछ अलग हो* लेकिन होता ऐसा ही है?"

[English Translation: Mother - Father, Society even after explaining million times, something like this happens with Hindu girls who say *'My Abdul is not the same'*, *yes, the style may be different* but it happens. Share it.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. Click here to see the video.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral video shows a Muslim man thrashing his Hindu girlfriend.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video belongs to the Hindu community.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using the InVid tool, which led us to a report of NDTV dated 25 December 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident is from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and the accused was identified as Pankaj Tripathi. The accused is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj. The police registered a case against the accused, Pankaj, and the man recording the video under different sections.

According to a report of India Today dated 25 December 2022, the accused, Pankaj, and the victim were said to be in a relationship. The victim insisted Pankaj marry to ,her, which led to an argument. Enraged by this, the accused first slapped his girlfriend and slammed her into the ground head-first. He then mercilessly kicks her with full force in the face and all over her body until she loses consciousness. The police have arrested the main accused Pankaj Tripathie from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

We contacted Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin. The SP office informed us that the accused and the victim belong to the Hindu community. The accused has been arrested, and there is no joint angle involved in it.

We also found a tweet by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which he informed us about the demolition of the house of the accused. The CM also mentioned that the driving license of Pankaj was also canceled. In the tweet thread, he mentioned the accused name as "Pankaj Tripathi."

अपराधी पंकज त्रिपाठी को देर रात पुलिस ने मिर्ज़ापुर से गिरफ़्तार किया। अपराधी पेशे से ड्राइवर है, इसलिए उसका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस भी कैंसिल कर दिया गया एवं उसके अवैध घर को भी गिरा दिया गया है।



मऊगंज थाने के टीआई को भी इस मामले में लापरवाही हेतु निलंबित किया गया है। — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) December 25, 2022

Our investigation shows that no love jihad or communal angle was involved in this case. The accused was identified as Pankaj Tripathi. Both the man and the victim belong to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



