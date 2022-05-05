Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'

A video interview of a man having 15 kids is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman reporter, a couple and some children can be seen. The reporter asked the couple how many children they have to which the husband responds that they have 15 children. Many people on social media shared this video in the Indian context and tauntingly said that Muslims are responsible for the population explosion.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अभी चुप चाप बैठे तो कुछ सालों बाद नौकरी तो क्या देश में पैर रखने कि भी जगह नहीं मिलेगी| इसलिए #एन_आर_सी ओर #जनसंख्या_नियंत्रण_कानून की सख्त आवश्यकता है| खैर कानून आप बना तो नहीं सकते पर आम नागरिकों को जागरूक तो कर सकते हो."

[English Translation: If you sit quietly now, then after a few years will you not get a job in the country. So NRC and population bills are strictly needed. Well, you cannot make laws, but you can make common citizens aware.]

A Facebook user wrote, "कुछ सालों में नौकरी तो क्या देश में पैर रखने कि भी जगह नहीं मिलेगी PMO India जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून लागू हो."

[English Translation: Will there be a job in a few years ot even a place to set foot in the country? PMO India, population control law should be implemented.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video is from India showing a Muslim with 15 children.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Pakistan.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the original video uploaded on April 11, 2022, on a YouTube channel named Leader TV HD. The translated caption of the video reads with the hashtag 'Pakistan', 'How people who reside in slums live'. We also noticed the name of the website of the news channel written at the bottom of the video which reads, "www.leader.com.pk". It is to be noted .pk domain names are mainly used in Pakistani websites.

The viral portion can be heard for 1:33-1:59 minutes of the video.

On searching more we found that in the about section of this channel, the 'location' of the channel is written as Pakistan.

We also found this same video on Leader TV HD's Instagram and Facebook pages. #pakistan was also used in these videos as well.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from India but from Pakistan. it is being falsely shared with the communal narrative. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

