Caste discrimination
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind Population Explosion In India

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  5 May 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

People on social media shared this video in the Indian context and tauntingly said that Muslims are responsible for the population explosion. However, we found that the viral video is from Pakistan.

A video interview of a man having 15 kids is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman reporter, a couple and some children can be seen. The reporter asked the couple how many children they have to which the husband responds that they have 15 children. Many people on social media shared this video in the Indian context and tauntingly said that Muslims are responsible for the population explosion.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अभी चुप चाप बैठे तो कुछ सालों बाद नौकरी तो क्या देश में पैर रखने कि भी जगह नहीं मिलेगी| इसलिए #एन_आर_सी ओर #जनसंख्या_नियंत्रण_कानून की सख्त आवश्यकता है| खैर कानून आप बना तो नहीं सकते पर आम नागरिकों को जागरूक तो कर सकते हो."

[English Translation: If you sit quietly now, then after a few years will you not get a job in the country. So NRC and population bills are strictly needed. Well, you cannot make laws, but you can make common citizens aware.]

A Facebook user wrote, "कुछ सालों में नौकरी तो क्या देश में पैर रखने कि भी जगह नहीं मिलेगी PMO India जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून लागू हो."

[English Translation: Will there be a job in a few years ot even a place to set foot in the country? PMO India, population control law should be implemented.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video is from India showing a Muslim with 15 children.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Pakistan.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the original video uploaded on April 11, 2022, on a YouTube channel named Leader TV HD. The translated caption of the video reads with the hashtag 'Pakistan', 'How people who reside in slums live'. We also noticed the name of the website of the news channel written at the bottom of the video which reads, "www.leader.com.pk". It is to be noted .pk domain names are mainly used in Pakistani websites.

Image Credit: YouTube

The viral portion can be heard for 1:33-1:59 minutes of the video.

On searching more we found that in the about section of this channel, the 'location' of the channel is written as Pakistan.

Image Credit: YouTube

We also found this same video on Leader TV HD's Instagram and Facebook pages. #pakistan was also used in these videos as well.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from India but from Pakistan. it is being falsely shared with the communal narrative. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Video Shows Muslims Opperessing Hindus In Delhi? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
