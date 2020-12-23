Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video of Mamata Banerjee Screaming Shared Claiming It To Be Her Reaction Ahead Of West Bengal Elections

An old video of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shouting has gone viral claiming it is her reaction after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state ahead of Assembly Polls 2021.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   23 Dec 2020
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak
Image Source: Financial Express

On December 19, 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two days visit of West Bengal ahead of State Assembly Elections to be held in 2021. Just before the elections, West Bengal cabinet minister Suvendu Adhikari along with 12 other leaders from both Trinamool Congress and Left-Front joined BJP.

In the backdrop to this, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee screaming is being shared online with the caption, "बीजेपी वाले इसे पागल करके ही छोड़ेंगे..." (Which translates in English, "BJP will make sure she goes mad.")

Mamata Banerjee was screaming after Amit Shah visited West Bengal.

On reverse searching a screenshot of the video using InVid tools, we found the same image was published on a YouTube Channel on January 8, 2020.

Another YouTube channel had published the video on June 2, 2019.

Further searches led us to a video published on Dailymotion, six years ago, with the caption, "Mamata Banerjee ransack the West Bengal Assembly !"

Based on the hints from Dailymotion Video, we searched with the keyword, 'Mamata Banerjee ransack the West Bengal Assembly' and found news published by The DNA on November 30, 2006. The report said Mamata Banerjee was shouting in the Assembly for not being allowed to enter Singur, where Tata Motors was proposed to set up a small car factory. Mamata alleged she was intercepted at Hooghly and sent back.


A report by NDTV also carried a similar video of Mamata Banerjee holding a book in hand and screaming. The report was published on November 30, 2006.

Hence an old video of Mamaya Banerjee from 2006 has been revived with the false claim of her screaming after Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

