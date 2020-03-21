Fact Check: Notice From Malaysian Government On Coronavirus Circulated As Indian Govt's Notification

Just after Prime Minister's address to the nation on coronavirus preventive measures on Thursday, a document akin to a press release hailing from the National Security Council (NSC), Prime Minister's Office (PMO) office, was all over social media.

According to the document the central government of India has declared a 'restricted movement' Order from 18 March to 31 March because of the coronavirus outbreak.





Claim:



The government of India has declared a Restricted Movement Order from 18 March to 31 March

Fact Check:

The document was issued in Malaysia by the indigenous government.

Malaysia and Philippines on March 17 had announced nationwide lockdowns after recording a sudden jump in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-1. National Security Council of Malaysia had issued a Restrictive Order, directing people to follow social distancing, "stay at home at all times" and avoid infected local areas.

At night on March 17, the Malaysian police banned interstate travel under the Restrictive Movement Order. According to the five-page document, the restrictions on movement will be implemented by the PDRM and RELA under the Prevention of Control and Infection Diseases Regulations.

PDRM and RELA refer to the Royal Malaysia Police and The People's Volunteer Corps, a paramilitary force in Malaysia.





The contact number, 03-8888 2010, mentioned for further queries, is a special number "to address questions and complaints by the public on any issues relating to the movement control order, which was imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak" to Malaysia's National Operations Administration Centre.

Attachment A of the document refers to instructions for the financial banking services to telecommunication services will be operational during this time. It also has a mention of BURSA, which is the stock exchange of Malaysia.



In Attachment B it says "Malaysians working in Singapore/Thailand/Brunei / Indonesia" are "not allowed".





If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Top 10 COVID-19 Myths You Almost Believed