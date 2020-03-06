Fact Check: Shocking Video Of House Help Mixing Urine In Food Shared With Communal Claim

A video showing a woman mixing her urine in the food she was cooking for her employer is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that the maid is a Muslim, and is employed by a Hindu.

The caption of the viral claim reads," Mr Suri had employed a maid by the name Hasina. This Muslim woman was spitting, putting a glass under her clothes and peeing in it.. and mixing her pee in the food that she cooked for the family."

"She was caught in the act after CCTV was installed as she was nabbed stealing once. The family wanted to catch her in the act of stealing. Little realizing her special ingredient in the food she was serving them."

According to the video clip the incident took place in Bhopal and the woman was working in the house of one Mukesh Suri.

Claim:

Woman seen mixing urine in food is a Muslim and employed by a Hindu.

Fact Check:

The content of the viral video clip is misleading.

The full-length video dates back to 17th October 2011. It is a report of News24.

The Times of India had reported on the incident back then, it said that the name of the house help is Asha Kaushal.

The report states that "Asha Kaushal (55), a resident of Bagh Mugalia locality, allegedly laced urine in the food at the kitchen of her employer's Surendra Garden residence. She was unaware of the fact that the CCTV camera installed in the kitchen was recording the entire act".

According to the report Asha mentioned several reasons for the act, including her employer's alleged undesirable behaviour towards her young daughter, for which she wanted to teach him a lesson.

Another report on the incident was published by Jagran on October 18, 2011. This article too mentioned the woman's name as Asha Kaushal.

India Today stated that the reporter from the original News24 video, Praveen Dubey, denied that the accused woman was a Muslim.

Therefore, the video is being spread with a misleading claim.

The woman in the video is not Muslim.

