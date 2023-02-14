TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Old Video Shared, Linking It To Recent Parliamentary Speech Controversy

During the ongoing Budget session, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra used a Cuss word in the lower house of the parliament while a discussion on the Adani controversy was going on. Following this, BJP MPs started a commotion in the lower house and demanded an apology from her.

Against this backdrop, several social media users have shared an 11-second video of TMC MP Mahua Moitra arguing with police officers and pushing a female police officer. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed the Mahua Moitra recently misbehaved with a female police officer at Silchar airport.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Gutter Mahua Moitra misbehaves with Assam Police at Silchar Airport. Your comments pls."

Gutter Mahua Moitra misbehaves with Assam Police at Silchar Airport. Your comments pls. pic.twitter.com/RT7Y6Wowzf — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 10, 2023

Another user wrote, "Mahua Moitra...Yesterday justified word "Harami" Today, misbehaving with Assam police."

Mahua Moitra...

Yesterday justified word "Harami"

Today, misbehaving with Assam pol pic.twitter.com/JEvxQUwzIm — Stranger (@amarDgreat) February 10, 2023





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows TMC leader Mahua Moitra arguing with a police officer at Silchar airport after her controversial remark in Parliament.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2018.

We conducted an open keyword search using the keywords 'Mahua Moitra,' 'Silchar Airport,' and 'Clash' and discovered a report by Times of India dated August 2, 2018, in which similar footage can be seen. The report's title reads, '3 cops hurt in scuffle with Trinamool delegation at Silchar airport: Assam police.'

According to the report, an eight-member TMC delegation arrived in Silchar for a two-day visit to assess the situation in Assam prior to the publication of the draft version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and was stopped at the Silchar Airport by the police and administration. According to the report, which cites the news agency ANI, two officers and one worker were injured during the scuffle at the Silchar Airport.

The Times of India also shared the same viral video back in 2018 with caption, "TMC MLA Mahua Moitra assaulted a woman constable after she and other members of the party delegation were stopped by the cops at Silchar airport."

On searching further, we came across a report by 'Firstpost' dated August 03, 2018. According to it, the Director General Police (DGP) Assam told news agency ANI that two constables and one administration worker were injured in a scuffle and that legal action will be initiated on the basis of the FIRs lodged by the injured and for violation of Section 144 imposed in Cachar district. DGP also stated that the TMC delegation was asked not to come to Silchar in order to maintain peace in the city by the police and administration.



The TMC has also claimed that the delegation was mistreated and wrongfully detained at the Silchar airport. A statement issued by TMC in Kolkata said that the party delegation of 6 MPs, one state minister and one MLA was "pushed" and "shoved".The report further added that The Commissioner of Police Assam issued a statement prohibiting eight MPs and any political or non-political person from entering the city or conducting any public event without permission from the competent authority.

According to the report, the delegation was detained until Thursday night, and the Cachar SSP stated that TMC leaders would be held in preventive detention at the Silchar Airport under Section 151 of the CrPC.

Conclusion:

The viral video is from 2018 when an 8-member TMC delegation was stopped at the Silchar Airport in Assam to maintain peace in the city. It has nothing to do with the recent controversy. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: News Outlets Falsely Claim That Pakistan Prevented The Entry Of India’s Relief Aircraft Travelling To Turkey