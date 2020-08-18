Fact Check: Mahesh Bhat's Lashing Out Video Is Old And Unrelated To Fans' Reaction To His Upcoming Movie

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A video clip of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lashing out angrily during an event is being circulated with the claim that his behaviour was a reaction to "the 10 million dislikes that Sadak 2 received."
Sushant Singh Rajput's death back in June has led to a social media movement against nepotism in Bollywood. In light of that, Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming project Sadak 2's trailer is set to become the second-most disliked video on YouTube.
The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and his daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, when the trailer was released on YouTube, fans 'disliked' the trailer more than 11 million times in a span of a week.
सडक 2 को एक करोड़ डिसलाइक दिए तो पागल हो चुका है! 😂— नीता दोशी। जय श्रीराम। 🚩 (@Rashtra_Sevika_) August 16, 2020
The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.
Claim:
Mahesh Bhatt lashed out because his upcoming movie received more than 11 million 'dislikes' on YouTube.
The claim is false.
The viral video is from Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch, as is mentioned at the back of the stage.
A keyword search on Youtube led to a video uploaded by ETIMES on 4 December, 2019.
The video is titled, "(un)Happier Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch | Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt | UNCUT."
Sadak 2 is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. The trailer was released on August 11, 2020. Therefore, the viral video is unrelated to the recently released trailer.
During the event, last year, Mahesh Bhatt had spoken about the society being "sick" and that he feels like a misfit, even at his age, therefore he could never expect his children to fit in.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
