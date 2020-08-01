Fact Check: CM Uddhav Thackeray's Old Birthday Celebration Peddled As Recent

A video is being circulated on social media platforms which apparently show the birthday celebrations of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray amid the COVID-19 crisis. The post is being shared with the notion that the CM of the worst affected state in the country is celebrating his birthday despite the pandemic.

227 deaths with 7924 Covid cases yesterday. Total Covid cases no till yesterday 3,83,723 with 13883 deaths not only this 1500+ Farmers died in past 4 months in state still so called best CM @OfficeofUT & @AUThackeray is bussy celebrating birthday & cutting cakes. #Shame pic.twitter.com/FTwolmWrIa — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) July 28, 2020

As of August 1, Maharashtra has recorded 422,118 COVID-19 cases. 14,994 people have succumbed to the contagious infection in the state.

Claim: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray celebrated his birthday despite the pandemic. Fact Check: The claim is false. Maharashtra CM 60th birthday was On 27 July. A simple google search shows that the Maharashtra CM had decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Birthday wishes for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray poured in from various leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020





Warm birthday greetings to Uddhav Thackeray Ji. I wish him more success, long life and good health @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/fcIhdcSntY — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 27, 2020





In a telephonic call, President Kovind wished Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister, Maharashtra on his birthday. President also enquired about COVID-19 situation in the state & complimented the state's frontline corona-warriors for their tireless efforts in tackling the pandemic — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 27, 2020

No Birthday Celebration

Uddhav Thackeray had said last week on July 23 that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday. He added that nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27. "Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," PTI quoted him as saying. He also said that he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors. Stating that the state was still fighting the pandemic, he said: "There should be no posters and banners and no crowds." "Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he added. Viral Video Is From Last Year A keyword search on Youtube showed that the viral video is old. The same video was uploaded on several YouTube channels in July, 2019.





Zee 24 Taas posted the same video on their YouTube channel on July 2019.



Reportedly, the Chief Minister had celebrated his birthday with his family at Matoshree last year.