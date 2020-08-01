Fact Check

Fact Check: CM Uddhav Thackeray's Old Birthday Celebration Peddled As Recent

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held his birthday celebration despite the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   1 Aug 2020 10:46 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: CM Uddhav Thackeray

A video is being circulated on social media platforms which apparently show the birthday celebrations of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray amid the COVID-19 crisis. The post is being shared with the notion that the CM of the worst affected state in the country is celebrating his birthday despite the pandemic.

As of August 1, Maharashtra has recorded 422,118 COVID-19 cases. 14,994 people have succumbed to the contagious infection in the state.

Claim:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray celebrated his birthday despite the pandemic.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Maharashtra CM 60th birthday was On 27 July. A simple google search shows that the Maharashtra CM had decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Birthday wishes for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray poured in from various leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



No Birthday Celebration

Uddhav Thackeray had said last week on July 23 that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday. He added that nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," PTI quoted him as saying.

He also said that he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors. Stating that the state was still fighting the pandemic, he said: "There should be no posters and banners and no crowds."

"Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he added.

Viral Video Is From Last Year

A keyword search on Youtube showed that the viral video is old. The same video was uploaded on several YouTube channels in July, 2019.


Zee 24 Taas posted the same video on their YouTube channel on July 2019.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister had celebrated his birthday with his family at Matoshree last year.

Therefore, the viral video of CM Uddhav Thackeray's birthday celebration is from last year.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held his birthday celebration despite the pandemic.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
