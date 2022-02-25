Did Scindia Ask To Vote For Congress In UP During Campaigning? No, Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections going on, a video of BJP Leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is going viral with the claim that he urged people to vote for Congress instead of BJP during the campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2022. In the viral video, the BJP Leader can be seen with the other two members while addressing the crowd. He can be heard saying," विश्वास जगाओ की 3 तारीख को हाथ के पंजे वाला बटन दबेगा और कांग्रे... कमल के फूल वाला बटन दबेगा..."

English Translation: "Close your fists and assure us that on the 3rd, the 'hand' button will be pressed and Cong… the lotus button will be pressed…."

The video is going viral on various social media platforms with a caption that reads,"उत्तरप्रदेश में बौखला गए है आख़िरकार #Scindia का पुराना प्यार निकल ही आया. इसे कहते हैं असली कांग्रेसी तुम छोड़ कर जा तो सकते हो मगर भुला नहीं सकते हो. #BJP_हटाओ_देश_बचायो"

English Translation: "Been shocked in the Uttar Pradesh, the old love of #Scindia has finally come out. It is called a real Congressman, you can leave, but you cannot forget. #BJP_Remove_Desh_Save"

The other user shared the video with a caption that reads,"उत्तरप्रदेश में बौखला गए है पुराने प्यार, नमक खाया हे तो बोलना पड़ेगा...!"

English Translation: "Old love has gone mad in Uttar Pradesh; if you have eaten salt, then you will have to say...!"









It is being widely shared on Twitter & Facebook

Claim

BJP leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for Congress in UP assembly elections.



Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The video is from October 2020, when Jyotiraditya Scindia was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra.

During our initial investigation, we ran the keyframes of the video on google reverse image search. We found various videos on Twitter but from 2020 with a caption that reads, "Meanwhile Jyotiraditya Scindia Campaigns for Congress". With the help of the tweets, it was clear that the video is old and is from 2020. According to the video, he did say Congress but stopped midway and corrected himself by saying BJP instead of Congress. People on social media made fun of him for asking people to vote for Congress.

Meanwhile Jyotiraditya Scindia Campaigns for Congress in MP .. pic.twitter.com/sWXPB8SDZP — _ (@WhatsInATwee1) October 31, 2020





Akshay Khatry (@AkshayKhatry) Tweeted:

Meanwhile Jyotiraditya Scindia Campaigns for Congress in MP .. pic.twitter.com/7OGycJTqXc https://t.co/zaRklZlYgL — Sanjoy Kumar Maity (@SanjoyKumarMai5) November 1, 2020

We also found a post on Facebook by Gaurav Pandhi, who is a National Coordinator of the Indian National Congress. The video was uploaded on October 31, 2020, with a caption that reads, "Proper comedy !! 🤪😂"

With the help of keyword search, we found a report by The Print published on November 1, 2020. According to the report, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia asked a crowd to "press the hand button" in the bypoll elections, held on November 3. The Congress took a swipe at Scindia and shared the video clip on its Twitter page, saying, "Scindia Ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the button for hand symbol on November 3."

We also found a report by The Indian Express on November 1, 2020. According to the report done by The Indian Express, Scindia had quit the Congress in March 2020, and 22 MLAs resigned from the Cabinet, resulting in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

Conclusion:

As a result of the above investigation, it is pretty evident that the video is from October 2020. During a campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked people to vote for Congress instead of BJP. However, the mistake was corrected immediately. This video has nothing to do with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2022.

