Fact Check: Did MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Order Officials To Distribute Liquor In The State?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claims that Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered officials to distribute liquor in the state in the viral video clip.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Jun 2020 12:50 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-16T18:34:21+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image credit: India.com

A nine-second-long video clip is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is encouraging the sale of liquor and doubting the operation of the excise department.

"What is the excise department doing? Why are they here? Distribute so much liquor in the state that people just drink and lie around (Translated to English)," Chouhan seemingly says in the video.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh had also posted the same video. The tweet was later deleted.

The video clip went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered officials to distribute liquor in the state in a viral video clip.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Doctored Video

On searching the twitter account called Office of Shivraj to look for a response on the viral video, the original longer version of the video was found.

The tweet from January 12 was quote-tweeted by the handle on June 14 and held Congress responsible for spreading fake news.

CM Chouhan had himself shared the original video on January 12, 2020 when Kamal Nath was the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

In the full-length video, he had said, "Farmers and the poor people are crying and this government is busy in opening liquor shops. It's a very unfortunate situation and we have just begun the fight, we will fight... Does the government want the youth of Madhya Pradesh to sink in a sea of alcohol? (Translated to English)".

"What is the excise department doing? What are they for? Why does not it stop the selling of illegal liquor? Will you send the alcohol to everybody's home. It will make the youth hollow and destroy the state. But the farmers should not ask for loan waivers, youth should not ask for unemployment allowance, the poor should not talk about Sambal Yojana, nobody should ask for money from the chief minister, and that's why spread the alcohol in the state to such an extent that people drink and stay drunk (Translated to English)," Chouhan added.

FIR Against Congress Leader

In connection to the viral video clip, the Bhopal police crime branch registered a case against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Based on a complaint by BJP leaders, the case was registered for sharing the tampered video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social media.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nishchal Jhariya, Singh tweeted the video at 1:50 PM on June 14.

In their complaint, the BJP alleged that Singh had shared the doctored nine-second one with the "motive to defame Chouhan".

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma later shared a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet by Digvijaya Singh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Morphed Tweet Of Rahul Gandhi Paying Tribute To Sushant Singh As Cricketer Goes Viral

Claim Review :  Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered officials to distribute liquor in the state in the viral video clip
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
