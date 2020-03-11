Fact Check

Fact Check: Madhu Kishwar Tweets Movie Clip With False 'Jihadi Education' Claim

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
11 March 2020
The video is being circulated with a claim that children are being radicalized to wage a war against India and are being asked to sacrifice their lives to achieve the same.

"Factarian, Averse to all Isms. Maulana Azad National Professor, ICSSR. Founder human rights organisation MANUSHI" says Madhu Purnima Kishwar's Twitter bio.

In her latest tryst with Fake News, Kishwar has tweeted a video clip with the caption "देखिए इस वीडियो को और तुलना कीजिए इन बच्चों की अपने बच्चों से। कैसी ट्रेनिंग इन्हें अभी से मिल रही है। उसके बाद हमारे बच्चे कितनी देर इनके आगे टिक पाएँगे? हमारी नाक के नीचे हो रहा है ये।अगर अभी सतर्कता नहीं बरती तो जो कश्मीर में हुआ वो यहाँ भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा ३० साल ही दूर है। ()"

At the time of writing this article, her tweet had over 17,000 views and over 1000 retweets.

The video shows a man who seems to be a preacher, addressing a gathering of children egging them on the path of revolution.

This video is being shared with the claim that if these types of training continue, Kashmir's reality will be the entire country's reality in less than 30 years.

Claim:

A video is being circulated with the claim that children are being radicalized to wage a war against India and are being asked to sacrifice their lives to achieve the same.

Fact Check:

The video is not from any real-life event.

It is a clip from the movie 'Blank', a 2019 Hindi action thriller film written and directed by Behzad Khambata.


Actor Jameel Khan is seen playing the role of Maqsood, who in the movie is a leader of a fictional terrorist organization.

The plot of the movie revolves around a terrorist who plans to bomb Mumbai along with his compatriots.

Therefore, Madhu Kishwar has yet again propagated Fake News adding to the gap in the Indian population that is already widening at an alarming pace.

Also Read: Fact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

