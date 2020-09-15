Fact Check

Fact Check: Incident Of Honor Killing Falsely Shared As 'Love Jihad' Case

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a woman was murdered as a result of 'love Jihad'.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   15 Sep 2020 11:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-15T16:38:38+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Incident Of Honor Killing Falsely Shared As Love Jihad Case

A picture of a woman's corpse and a wedding card is being circulated on social media with the claim that all 'love jihad' cases end up in the murder of a Hindu girl.

Viral posts claim that names displayed on the wedding card, Prerna Vyas and Sameer Khan, are the two individuals involved in this incident.

"Love Jihad's last stop… Death" reads the caption of one such post.












Claim:

A woman was murdered as a result of 'love Jihad'.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the photo of the corpse led to a report by DNA, which carried a larger version of the viral photograph. The report stated the incident was suspected to be a case of honour killing. The body was found near Burdwan district in West Bengal. The girl was killed to prevent her from getting married to a Hindu boy on August 31, 2018.

"The father of a Muslim girl allegedly strangulated his daughter and then mutilated her head with a stone before dumping her body on the highway," reads the report.


It is noteworthy to mention that the wedding card shared in the viral posts, names a Muslim Man and a Hindu Woman. However, news reports stated the woman in the photo belonged to the Muslim community.

Other reports on the incident can be read here, here and here.

Further, the date of the wedding as mentioned in the invitation card is October 22, 2019. Therefore, it is not connected to the West Bengal incident which occurred a year earlier in 2018.


Therefore, 2 unrelated photos from earlier incidents are being shared with false communal claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  A woman was murdered as a result of ‘love Jihad’.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

