Fact Check: Incident Of Honor Killing Falsely Shared As 'Love Jihad' Case

A picture of a woman's corpse and a wedding card is being circulated on social media with the claim that all 'love jihad' cases end up in the murder of a Hindu girl.



Viral posts claim that names displayed on the wedding card, Prerna Vyas and Sameer Khan, are the two individuals involved in this incident. "Love Jihad's last stop… Death" reads the caption of one such post.













प्रेरणा व्यास ने लव जिहाद का आखिरी पड़ाव पास कर लिया!



ये उन लड़कियों के लिए एक सबक है जो समाज और हिन्दू संगठनों को बेवकूफ समझती है 👍 pic.twitter.com/T45k2zSGyW — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙏𝙞𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙞 (@tiwari_ashis101) September 13, 2020











Claim:

A woman was murdered as a result of 'love Jihad'. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search of the photo of the corpse led to a report by DNA, which carried a larger version of the viral photograph. The report stated the incident was suspected to be a case of honour killing. The body was found near Burdwan district in West Bengal. The girl was killed to prevent her from getting married to a Hindu boy on August 31, 2018. "The father of a Muslim girl allegedly strangulated his daughter and then mutilated her head with a stone before dumping her body on the highway," reads the report.





It is noteworthy to mention that the wedding card shared in the viral posts, names a Muslim Man and a Hindu Woman. However, news reports stated the woman in the photo belonged to the Muslim community.



Other reports on the incident can be read here, here and here. Further, the date of the wedding as mentioned in the invitation card is October 22, 2019. Therefore, it is not connected to the West Bengal incident which occurred a year earlier in 2018.





Therefore, 2 unrelated photos from earlier incidents are being shared with false communal claims.

