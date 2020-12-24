Fact Check: Video Of A Man Attacking A Woman With Machete Viral With False Love Jihad Angle

A video of a man attacking a woman with a machete in broad daylight is viral on social media with a communal angle. The video is being shared with a claim that a Muslim boy attacked his lover, Asha, (Hindu girl) for ending her relationship with the man.

The video is shared with the caption, "Karnataka, Hubballi Deshpande Nagar, Hindu girl Asha Love refuses to be a victim of the jihad conspiracy. Then Muslim Mohammed Ismail attacked the girl with a sword. The girl is admitted to the hospital. The condition of the girl is very bad."

#Love_jihad

Karnataka, Hubballi Deshpande Nagar



Hindu girl Asha Love refuses to be a victim of the jihad conspiracy.



Then Muslim Mohammed Ismail attacked the girl with a sword. The girl is admitted to the hospital. The condition of the girl is very bad. @AskAnshul pic.twitter.com/huQKW4ohtf — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@KaluSin85575775) December 23, 2020

Many Facebook user has also shared the same video.





A Website HinduPost published the news on their website on December 21, 2020.





The Logical Indian also received the claim for Fact Check, on its WhatsApp number +91 63640 00343.

Claim:

The viral video is of a Muslim boy attacking a Hindu girl because she rejected his love proposal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched on Google with the keyword,'Hubballi man attacks lover', and found an article of India Today published on December 21, 2020. The article carried similar visuals as of the viral video. The article said, a man identified as Ismail K Kukura, hailing from Rampura village, thrashed his lover with a machete in broad daylight, in Karnataka's Hubballi. The victim in the video is identified as Asha D Agasara, who worked in a jewellery shop near the Darga. The article said that while people made the video, no one came to rescue the victim. She finally collapsed from her injuries and later an acquaintance came and stopped the man.





The News Minute article identifies, the accused in the video, as a 25-year-old auto driver and the victim as 21-year-old. The article said that after the video went viral, the police officials from Hubballi suburban police station arrested Ismail and rushed the woman to a medical facility where she is recovering. "The woman apparently ended the relationship and is now in a relationship with another man and this angered him. We are investigating the matter fully and speak to the woman in detail after she has recovered from the attack," said the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner.

The Logical Indian spoke to, SK Holeyannavar, inspector of Hubballi Suburban police station, who said that there was no communal angle in the story. He said, " Both the girl and the boy are of the same community. As the girl denied to be in a relationship with the guy he thrashed her." He also said that Asha's father's name is Dawal Saab Dhobi and mother's name is Bibi Jaan and they are Muslims.

Hence, a case of jilted lover has been shared on social media with fake Love Jehad angle.

