Fact Check: Old Video Of Boy Being Beaten By Crowd Shared With The False Narrative Of 'Love Jihad'

A video is being shared on social media in which a boy is being beaten by a crowd as it is being claimed that he has stabbed a girl on her neck and cheeks with a knife.

The video has gone viral with a claim that it was a matter of Love Jihad. It has the caption, "Jihadi ke prem jaal mein phansi Hindu ladki ka gala kaat raha tha, Aakhir kab tak Hindu Bachaenge." (Translates in English as, "Jihadi was attempting to cut the throat of a Hindu girl, till when Hindus will survive").

The Logical Indian will not be reproducing the videos in this report because the video is graphic in nature.

The issue of Love Jihad has caught the eye of the people after recent Nikita Tomar murder case, in which a 21-yr-old girl was shot dead by her alleged friend Tauseef. In this case, Tauseef wanted Nikita to convert to Islam but she denied and then Tauseef killed her. After this incident, many people are talking about how Muslim boys prey over Hindu girls by first luring them towards their love and then later force the girls to convert to Islam.

Claim:

Video of a boy being beaten by a crowd is shared with the claim of 'Love Jihad'.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian took the keyframes of the video through InVid tool and tried searching for the screenshots on Google. We found the same video was published on October 30, 2020, on a YouTube channel.





The Logical Indian also found news published in Prabhat Khabar on 16 September 2019. According to the report, a girl who hailed from Chandwa, Jharkhand and was studying in coaching centre in Lalpur, Ranchi was attacked by her alleged lover Arvind Kumar, who also hailed from Chandwa. The girl went to visit Patratu valley and dam along with Arvind Kumar. While returning, an argument ensued and the boy stopped the bike and stabbed on the girl's neck. The girl had filed an FIR with the police against the boy.

Here one thing to notice is that the boy's name is Arvind Kumar and his father's name is Mahendra Sao. Hence the boy is not Muslim and thus the allegation of 'Love Jihad' false flat.





The Logical Indian on further searching found the same video was published in September 2019 with a similar claim of 'Love Jihad.' The video was shared with the caption, "एक एक मुस्लिम लड़का है जो एक हिन्दू लड़की को अपने लव जिहाद में फंसाकर उसको घुमाने लाया और मर्डर कर रहा था लेकिन लड़की के चिल्लाने पर आसपास के लोगो ने सुन लिया और इस कटवे को पकड़ लिया और जमकर ठुकाई की इसकी। हिन्दू लड़कियों सुधर जाओ वरना अंजाम बहुत बुरा होगा इससे भी भयानक" (Translates in English as, "A Muslim boy trapped a Hindu girl in his love jihad and took her to roam around and attempted murdered, but the people heard the screaming of the girl and caught this boy and bashed him. Hindu girls correct yourself, otherwise, the consequences will be worse").

The Logical Indian also called Chandwa Police station for more details about the case and they said that an old video has gone viral. They denied any claim of Love Jihad and said the case was registered against the boy in Pithoria police station.

Thus, an old video of Jharkhand is being shared on social media with a false narrative of Love Jihad.

