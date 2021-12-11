Literary Festival Commenced With Reading Quranic Verses? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A photo featuring Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Jitendra Satish Awhad, Cabinet Minister for Maharashtra Government, is viral. The photo shows both the politicians sitting on a chair and reciting prayer by raising their hands. The picture is viral to claim that it was taken at a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "यह महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने नई प्रथा शुरू की है पहले साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना से होती थी अब साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत कुरान की आयतें पढ़कर होती हैं".

[English translation: This Maharashtra government has started a new practice, earlier the literature conference used, to begin with, Saraswati Vandana, now the literature conference starts by reciting the verses of the Quran.]

Another Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "मराठी साहित्य सम्मेलनों की ऐतिहासिक परंपरा रही है, इस बार महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने एक नई प्रथा शुरू की है पहले साहित्य सम्मेलनों की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना से होती थी अब साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत कुरान की आयतें पढ़कर हो रही हैं।"

[English translation: There is a historical tradition of Marathi literary conferences. This time, the Maharashtra government has started a new practice. Earlier, the literary conferences began with Saraswati Vandana. Now the literary discussions are being begun by reciting the Quran's verses.]

The photo is viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same narrative.

Claim:

The photo belongs to a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The photo belongs to the marriage ceremony of Sana and Sameer, daughter and son of Shamim Khan, a politician representing NCP.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, and it led us to a video report of Aapka Prahar Times, uploaded on 7 December on YouTube. At the video, at the 3:27 time stamp, visuals similar to the viral photo can be spotted in the video. According to the video, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar attended the nikah ceremony of children of Shamim Khan, the Assembly Speaker from Kalwa Mumbra of NCP.

The video report mentioned that Supriya Sule posted a Facebook Live that was recorded during the nikah ceremony on 4 December.

Supriya Sule posted pictures from the nikah ceremony on her Facebook profile on 4 December and captioned, "Heartiest Congratulations Sameer Shamim Khan and Family!"

Evidently, a photo from a nikah ceremony featuring Supriya Sule and Jitendra Satish Awhad is viral with a false claim that it was taken at a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

