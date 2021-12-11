All section
Caste discrimination
Literary Festival Commenced With Reading Quranic Verses? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Literary Festival Commenced With Reading Quranic Verses? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Maharashtra,  11 Dec 2021 11:03 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A photo featuring Supriya Sule and Jitendra Satish Awhad is viral claiming that it was taken at a literary festival in Maharashtra. However, the photo is from a nikah ceremony.

A photo featuring Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Jitendra Satish Awhad, Cabinet Minister for Maharashtra Government, is viral. The photo shows both the politicians sitting on a chair and reciting prayer by raising their hands. The picture is viral to claim that it was taken at a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "यह महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने नई प्रथा शुरू की है पहले साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना से होती थी अब साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत कुरान की आयतें पढ़कर होती हैं".

[English translation: This Maharashtra government has started a new practice, earlier the literature conference used, to begin with, Saraswati Vandana, now the literature conference starts by reciting the verses of the Quran.]

Another Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "मराठी साहित्य सम्मेलनों की ऐतिहासिक परंपरा रही है, इस बार महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने एक नई प्रथा शुरू की है पहले साहित्य सम्मेलनों की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना से होती थी अब साहित्य सम्मेलन की शुरुआत कुरान की आयतें पढ़कर हो रही हैं।"

[English translation: There is a historical tradition of Marathi literary conferences. This time, the Maharashtra government has started a new practice. Earlier, the literary conferences began with Saraswati Vandana. Now the literary discussions are being begun by reciting the Quran's verses.]

The photo is viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same narrative.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The photo belongs to a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The photo belongs to the marriage ceremony of Sana and Sameer, daughter and son of Shamim Khan, a politician representing NCP.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, and it led us to a video report of Aapka Prahar Times, uploaded on 7 December on YouTube. At the video, at the 3:27 time stamp, visuals similar to the viral photo can be spotted in the video. According to the video, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar attended the nikah ceremony of children of Shamim Khan, the Assembly Speaker from Kalwa Mumbra of NCP.

The video report mentioned that Supriya Sule posted a Facebook Live that was recorded during the nikah ceremony on 4 December.

Supriya Sule posted pictures from the nikah ceremony on her Facebook profile on 4 December and captioned, "Heartiest Congratulations Sameer Shamim Khan and Family!"

Evidently, a photo from a nikah ceremony featuring Supriya Sule and Jitendra Satish Awhad is viral with a false claim that it was taken at a literary festival in Maharashtra, where the celebration commenced with a reading of Quranic verses.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Right-Wing Groups Entered Shahi Idgah In Mathura? No, Viral Video is From Korba, Chhattisgarh!

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Literary Fest 
Quran 
Verses 
Nikah 
Supriya Sule 
Maharastra 

