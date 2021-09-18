Many attempts have been made to malign the farmers' protests going on in the country for the last 10 months, including spreading disinformation against them.

Recently, two videos placed together in a single video went viral on social media; in one video, some people are seen pouring liquor from bottles into a blue tank and in the second video, liquor is being distributed to hundreds of people. These videos are being said to be related to the farmers' protest.

While sharing the video, a Facebook user wrote, "Poor farmers giving their invaluable time to the protest. Look at the farmer, you can guess for yourself whether they are real farmers or not".

More than 12 lakh people have watched the below post, and over 45 thousand people have shared it.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Liquor served during Farmer's protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from a mela (fair) held at Dargah of Baba Rodu Shah, Ludhiana, Punjab.

We carefully watched both the video clips to know the truth behind the viral video. We did not find any farmers' movement board, flag, or any clue in both the videos, which makes the viral claim suspicious. During the investigation, in the comment section of one of the viral posts, we found comments from many people who wrote that this video is of Baba Rodu Shah's Dargah in Punjab. We found a tweet of a user named Sandeep Singh, who claims to be an independent journalist. Responding to the video, he clarified that the viral video is from Dargah of Baba Rodu Shah, located in Kaunke Kalan village of Punjab's Ludhiana district.

How BJP supporter @rishibagree spread fake news of Alcohol distribution at farmer protest?

This video was made viral with false claim that alcohol was distributed at farmer protest.

Actually, this video is from KAUNKE Kalan village of Punjab's Ludhiana district. pic.twitter.com/MKB2nDURu3 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) September 16, 2021

Taking this as a clue we did a google search of the viral video with the help of the InVid tool. We found a Facebook post of Jan Sakti News Punjab dated 14 September 2021. The reports caption reads in Punjabi, "ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਵਿਗੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੰਤਰ ਦੇ ਭੇਤ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਬਾਬਾ ਰੋਡੂ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਕਾਉਂਕੇ ਕਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਚੜ੍ਹਾਵੇ ਵਾਲੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਬਾਡਰਾ ਉੱਪਰ ਬੈਠੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ| ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰਤ ਹੈ| ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਦੇਖ ਲਵੋ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਰਾਣਾ ਸ਼ੇਖਦੌਲਤ ਦੀ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ."

[English Translation: The secrets of the corrupt government system are revealed to the farmers. Recently videos of Baba Rodu Shah Mela village Kaunke Kalan offering liquor are shown in association with a farmer sitting on the barracks. The propaganda of such people needs to be stopped. You can also watch this video special report of journalist Rana Sheikh Daulat".]



The clips of the viral video can be seen in the post at 1:08 seconds. In the video report, this place is identified as Dargah of Baba Rodu Shah. There is a village custom of offering liquor to Baba Rodu Shah, which has been going on for years. Devotees first bring liquor and offer it to Baba Rodu Shah, then distribute it as prasad.



When I visited KAUNKE Kalan truck was still parked there.

So lies of BJP supporters were caught. Shame on you @rishibagree for spreading fake news against farmers without facing any consequences. pic.twitter.com/kwzmG9ifIl — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) September 16, 2021

Journalist Sandeep Singh also tweeted a YouTube video link of this channel in which he claimed that he visited the Dargah and compared the scenes from the viral video.





Below you can see the comparison between the viral video and the video made by Independent Journalist Sandeep Singh.













Further, we came across a Facebook live done on 6 September 2021 from the event site.



Thus, the claim being made with the viral video on social media is false. This video is not about the farmer's movement but liquor langar organized at Baba Rodu Shah Dargah in Ludhiana, Punjab.

