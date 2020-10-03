Fact Check: Was Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh Arrested For Sedition Against Modi Administration?

A photograph of an Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh is being circulated on social media with the claim that he has been arrested on charges of sedition.
"Indian Army's Sikh General Lt.Gen. Tarn Jait Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition against the Modi government," reads the caption of one such post.
Claim:
Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition.
Fact Check:
The claim is false. The Indian Army in their statement dismissed the viral claim.
According to the statement issued on October 1, 2020, a disinformation campaign is being run by Pakistan against the Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, who is a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).
Below is a screenshot of the statement:
Further, the Indian Army from their official Twitter account also clarified that the viral claim is false.
On October 1, 2020, Lt Gen Taranjit Singh himself gave a statement to news agency ANI saying the Secretary of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) are working in association with the three service headquarters to restructure the forces. Thus, he is still with the Indian army.