Fact Check: Was Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh Arrested For Sedition Against Modi Administration?

A photograph of an Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh is being circulated on social media with the claim that he has been arrested on charges of sedition.



"Indian Army's Sikh General Lt.Gen. Tarn Jait Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition against the Modi government," reads the caption of one such post.

Indian Army's Sikh General Lt.Gen. Tarn Jait Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition against the Modi government.This is a sign of the beginning of sabotage in the Indian Army. The Khalistan movement will now be further strengthened Congratulations✌ @sherryontopp @786N1R pic.twitter.com/BvHmxS1kQu

Indian Army's Sikh General Lt. Gen Tarn Jait Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition against the Modi government. This is a sign of the beginning of sabotage in the Indian Army @majorgauravarya @GeneralBakshi #IndianArmy #Khalistan pic.twitter.com/kj8G0sPFUO

Claim:



Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The Indian Army in their statement dismissed the viral claim.

According to the statement issued on October 1, 2020, a disinformation campaign is being run by Pakistan against the Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, who is a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Below is a screenshot of the statement:

