Fact Check: Leopard Attack In Hyderabad Claimed 2 Lives?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a leopard attack on the Srisailam ghat road, Hyderabad claimed two lives.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   29 Aug 2020 8:56 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Leopard Attack In Hyderabad Claimed 2 Lives?

A set of photographs is being circulated on social media with the claim that a leopard claimed the lives of two persons on the Srisailam ghat road, Hyderabad. The photographs show a wandering leopard and scared people on a tree.

The claims were viral earlier also.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.


Claim:

A leopard claimed two lives on the Srisailam ghat road, Hyderabad.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google reverse image search of photos led to an article published by Sakal news on 11 December, 2018, which carried two of the viral photos.


According to the report, an incident took place near Khadpoli MIDC in Chiplur city of Maharastra where at least two people were severely injured in a leopard attack. Reportedly, an injured leopard had attacked forest officials when they tried to trap her in a cage. This is when two people were severely injured.

Further, 'Jai Maharashtra News' posted a video on the incident on YouTube.

Therefore, photos from an old incident have resurfaced with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

