Fact Check: Leopard Attack In Hyderabad Claimed 2 Lives?

A set of photographs is being circulated on social media with the claim that a leopard claimed the lives of two persons on the Srisailam ghat road, Hyderabad. The photographs show a wandering leopard and scared people on a tree.
A leopard kills a person at Srisailam ghat road in Kurnool District in AP on Thursday. Several others injured. Passengers feared. pic.twitter.com/8w0bYt7Qfe— Madamanchi Sambasiva Rao 🇮🇳 (@madamanchis) December 20, 2018
The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.
Claim:
A leopard claimed two lives on the Srisailam ghat road, Hyderabad.
The claim is false.
A Google reverse image search of photos led to an article published by Sakal news on 11 December, 2018, which carried two of the viral photos.
According to the report, an incident took place near Khadpoli MIDC in Chiplur city of Maharastra where at least two people were severely injured in a leopard attack. Reportedly, an injured leopard had attacked forest officials when they tried to trap her in a cage. This is when two people were severely injured.
Further, 'Jai Maharashtra News' posted a video on the incident on YouTube.
Therefore, photos from an old incident have resurfaced with false claims.
