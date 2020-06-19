Fact Check: Did Leaders Around The Globe Tweet In Support Of India Following Clash With China?

The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent faceoff" that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15.



"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the Army said in a statement. Following this incident, a series of tweets from leaders around the world flooded Twitter. "I stand with India," reads the tweets. The list of prominent global personalities included US president Donald Trump, First Lady of US, Melania Trump , Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, Chancellor of Germany, Angela Markel. Below are the screenshots of these tweets:





















I stand with India 🇮🇳 🇩🇪 — Angela Merkel (@AngalaNotMerkal) June 18, 2020









Claim:



Leaders around the globe tweeted in support of India, following the Indo-China clash at Galwan Valley. Fact Check: The claim is false. None of these tweets is from the original Twitter accounts of these leaders. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu The account from which the viral tweet was posted has clearly mentioned that it is a parody account. Below is a screenshot of the account:

Many in the comment section of the viral tweet pointed out that it was a parody account, however, some Twitter users believed it as an authentic message from the leader.



The other tweets made by that account were mostly surrounding issues plaguing India. It had several tweets dedicated to the recent tension at the Indo-China border. Below is a screenshot of the original Twitter account of the Prime Minister of Israel:

US President Donald Trump:



The account from which the viral tweet was posted is not the US President's real account. Similar to the earlier parody account, this too had posts surrounding India. Below is a screenshot of the account:

Below is a screenshot of the original account of the US President Donald Trump:

Similar to the above-mentioned parody accounts, the viral tweet attributed to FLOTUS Melania Trump is fake and was posted by another such parody account.



Below is a screenshot of the account:

In response to this viral tweet, a Twitter user points out that it is from a fake account of the FLOTUS, to which another user says that she knows the user who handles this particular parody account.

Below is a screenshot of the original account of FLOTUS Melania Trump:



Ivanka Trump: The Viral tweet attributed to Ivanka Trump receives several responses, many in the comment section of the viral tweet pointed out that it was a parody account, however, some Twitter users believed it as an authentic message from the leader. One such was by Priti Gandhi, national in-charge for social media, BJP Mahila morcha. She wrote that India appreciated Trump's support.





Similarly, the other viral tweets attributed to Chancellor of Germany, Angela Markel, Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe and President of Russia, Vladimir Putin have all been posted from Parody accounts.









